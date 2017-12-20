Orlando, Florida (webnewswire) December 20, 2017 – Action Gator Tire, a top provider of full automotive services for cars, trucks, SUVs and commercial vehicles in Central and South Florida, and RRB Partners, an Orlando based commercial developer, have announced that they will donate land proceeds to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Action Gator Tire will expand and open their 28th retail location in Lakeland, Florida. Several months ago, Action Gator Tire and RRB Partners scouted and purchased the land for the new location, which included a parcel that was zoned as residential. The residential parcel is about .25 acres. Action Gator Tire and RRB Partners, have decided that they will sell the parcel and donate the proceeds from the sale to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

This donation solidifies an on-going relationship between the charity and tire retailer, a relationship Make-A-Wish is happy to have.

“Make-A-Wish Central and Northern Florida is thrilled to have Action Gator Tire as a Presenting Sponsor for our 11th Annual Orlando Walk for Wishes,” Make-A-Wish Foundation Development Manager Kelsea Hauck said. “Their generous support will help transform the lives of 3 children diagnosed with critical illnesses. A wish can serve as a turning point for children battling life-threatening conditions and can transform their stories into ones of triumph and renewal. Thank you Action Gator Tire, for your support of our mission and dedication to the children we serve.”

“We are truly excited to become a part of the Lakeland community,” Freddy Christensen of Action Gator Tire said. “With being a family owned and operated business we offer a unique understanding on the importance of treating the community like family. We are looking forward to providing Lakeland with honest, reliable, and friendly automotive repair experiences.”

Beau Blackerby, President at RRB Partners, will be the representative selling the land on behalf of Action Gator Tire. For more visit http://www.rrbpartners.com/

