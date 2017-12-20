Amid a series of exit polls by a number of media houses, the India Today-Axis My India Exit Poll got their prediction spot on for the Gujarat assembly elections 2017. All the exit polls were unanimous in predicting BJPs victory in the most awaited election of the year – Gujarat Assembly Elections, but a majority of them were off the mark while forecasting the victory margin for the saffron party.

The India Today-Axis My India exit poll had predicted 99-113 seats for the ruling BJP and 68-82 seats for the Congress making it the most accurate Exit Poll. Most of the exit polls had predicted over 110 seats for the party but it could only manage 99 seats in the 182-member Assembly in Gujarat, the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The India Today-Axis My poll was the only one to predict that the BJP could slip under 100.

According to the final results by the Election Commission (EC), BJP won 99 seats, securing a majority in the 182- member Gujarat Assembly, while Congress won 77 seats.