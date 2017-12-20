Earlier, the packaging of cigars and hand rolled cigarettes involved the use of soft boxes prone to damaging the product. With advancements in the packaging industry and introduction of hinge lid boxes, the demand for hinge lid packer machine received a major boom shooting the revenue by many folds. Hinge lid boxes protected the cigarettes from any external damage encountered formerly. Innovations have been made to make the machine more sophisticated and user-friendly resulting into numerous new models capable of forming any range of boxes from king size boxes to super slim boxed with different format shapes either it be with standard or octagonal corners. Advancements weren’t only limited to these additions, it even led to introduction of different packet configurations and special packets with customization options.

Hinge Lid Packer Machine Market- Market Dynamics:

Hinge lid packer machine support quick size and format change including the changes in pack styles and corners such as standard and round corners. In addition, the technological advancements in the hinge lid packer machines such as the HMI screens, single-track filler, triple-plunge hopper, cold drying module and many others have also propelled the hinge lid packer machine market. Primary factor driving the hinge lid packer machine market is the dynamic changes in variant of cigarettes which causes a surge in the demand, and so does the need for its packaging thereby, promoting the hinge lid packer machine market. However, the various factors involved in tobacco farming such as heavy pesticide usage, growth regulators and usage of chemical fertilizers deteriorate the soil fertility acting as a major barrier for the growth of tobacco industry and thus the hinge lid packer machine market. Moreover, other factors involving the FDA regulations for the processing of tobacco and the deforestation caused by the tobacco industry that ultimately causes a setback to the tobacco industry also causes a hindrance to the hinge lid packer machine market.

Hinge Lid Packer Machine Market- Market Segmentation:

The hinge lid packer machine market can be segmented on the basis of product type, product configuration, packet type, output rate and application. On the basis of product type, the hinge lid packer machine market can be segmented into king size boxes, slim boxes and super slim boxes according to the requirements of the consumers. On the basis of configuration, the hinge lid packer machine market can be segmented into 5, 10, 20, 30 and 40 cigarettes per box. On the basis of packet type, the hinge lid packer machine market can be segmented into rectangular packets and special packets (with round, octagonal and standard corners) and the hinge lid boxes are mostly made from the cardboard along with a protective film which is often flavored. On the basis of output rate, the hinge lid packer machine market can be segmented into 150-250 ppm (packets per minute), 250-400 ppm, 400-600 ppm, and above. Lastly, on the basis of applications, the hinge lid packer machine market can be segmented into cigarettes, cigarillos and filter sticks.

Hinge Lid Packer Machine Market- Regional Outlook

Geographically, the hinge lid packer machine market can be segmented into five key regions namely, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa. Apart from the global and local manufacturers comprising the hinge lid packer machine market, China being the leading manufacturer of tobacco industry drives Asia-Pacific as the leading player in the hinge lid packer machine market and anticipated to witness an above average CAGR over the forecast period. North America being the second largest manufacturing region is also expected to witness a healthy growth over the forecast period of 2017-2024.

Hinge Lid Packer Machine Market- Key Players:

Some of the key players of hinge lid packer machine market are Molins PLC, Focke & Co. (Gmbh & Co. KG), Amcor Limited, G.D S.p.A., Djitoemesindo Private Limited, Sasib S.p.A., ITMGroup, and CME Ltd.

