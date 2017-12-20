This report studies Global Wearable Exoskeleton Market 2017, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2022.

This report focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering

ReWalk Robotics

Wearable Robotics

Sarcos

Cyberdyne

Ekso Bionics

Rex Bionics

Lockheed Martin

AlterG

Hocoma

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Upper Wearable

Lower Wearable

Body Wearable

By Application, the market can be split into

Military

Other

By Regions, this report covers (we can add the regions/countries as you want)

North America

China

Europe

Southeast Asia

Japan

India

Table of Contents

Global Wearable Exoskeleton Market Professional Survey Report 2017

1 Industry Overview of Wearable Exoskeleton

1.1 Definition and Specifications of Wearable Exoskeleton

1.1.1 Definition of Wearable Exoskeleton

1.1.2 Specifications of Wearable Exoskeleton

1.2 Classification of Wearable Exoskeleton

1.2.1 Upper Wearable

1.2.2 Lower Wearable

1.2.3 Body Wearable

1.3 Applications of Wearable Exoskeleton

1.3.1 Military

1.3.2 Other

1.3.3 Application 3

1.4 Market Segment by Regions

1.4.1 North America

1.4.2 China

1.4.3 Europe

1.4.4 Southeast Asia

1.4.5 Japan

1.4.6 India

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Wearable Exoskeleton

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Wearable Exoskeleton

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Wearable Exoskeleton

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Wearable Exoskeleton

3 Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Wearable Exoskeleton

3.1 Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Wearable Exoskeleton Major Manufacturers in 2016

3.2 Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Wearable Exoskeleton Major Manufacturers in 2016

3.3 R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Wearable Exoskeleton Major Manufacturers in 2016

3.4 Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Wearable Exoskeleton Major Manufacturers in 2016

4 Global Wearable Exoskeleton Overall Market Overview

4.1 2012-2017E Overall Market Analysis

4.2 Capacity Analysis

4.2.1 2012-2017E Global Wearable Exoskeleton Capacity and Growth Rate Analysis

4.2.2 2016 Wearable Exoskeleton Capacity Analysis (Company Segment)

4.3 Sales Analysis

4.3.1 2012-2017E Global Wearable Exoskeleton Sales and Growth Rate Analysis

4.3.2 2016 Wearable Exoskeleton Sales Analysis (Company Segment)

4.4 Sales Price Analysis

4.4.1 2012-2017E Global Wearable Exoskeleton Sales Price

4.4.2 2016 Wearable Exoskeleton Sales Price Analysis (Company Segment)

5 Wearable Exoskeleton Regional Market Analysis

5.1 North America Wearable Exoskeleton Market Analysis

5.1.1 North America Wearable Exoskeleton Market Overview

5.1.2 North America 2012-2017E Wearable Exoskeleton Local Supply, Import, Export, Local Consumption Analysis

5.1.3 North America 2012-2017E Wearable Exoskeleton Sales Price Analysis

5.1.4 North America 2016 Wearable Exoskeleton Market Share Analysis

5.2 China Wearable Exoskeleton Market Analysis

5.2.1 China Wearable Exoskeleton Market Overview

5.2.2 China 2012-2017E Wearable Exoskeleton Local Supply, Import, Export, Local Consumption Analysis

5.2.3 China 2012-2017E Wearable Exoskeleton Sales Price Analysis

5.2.4 China 2016 Wearable Exoskeleton Market Share Analysis

5.3 Europe Wearable Exoskeleton Market Analysis

5.3.1 Europe Wearable Exoskeleton Market Overview

5.3.2 Europe 2012-2017E Wearable Exoskeleton Local Supply, Import, Export, Local Consumption Analysis

5.3.3 Europe 2012-2017E Wearable Exoskeleton Sales Price Analysis

5.3.4 Europe 2016 Wearable Exoskeleton Market Share Analysis

5.4 Southeast Asia Wearable Exoskeleton Market Analysis

5.4.1 Southeast Asia Wearable Exoskeleton Market Overview

5.4.2 Southeast Asia 2012-2017E Wearable Exoskeleton Local Supply, Import, Export, Local Consumption Analysis

5.4.3 Southeast Asia 2012-2017E Wearable Exoskeleton Sales Price Analysis

5.4.4 Southeast Asia 2016 Wearable Exoskeleton Market Share Analysis

5.5 Japan Wearable Exoskeleton Market Analysis

5.5.1 Japan Wearable Exoskeleton Market Overview

5.5.2 Japan 2012-2017E Wearable Exoskeleton Local Supply, Import, Export, Local Consumption Analysis

5.5.3 Japan 2012-2017E Wearable Exoskeleton Sales Price Analysis

5.5.4 Japan 2016 Wearable Exoskeleton Market Share Analysis

5.6 India Wearable Exoskeleton Market Analysis

5.6.1 India Wearable Exoskeleton Market Overview

5.6.2 India 2012-2017E Wearable Exoskeleton Local Supply, Import, Export, Local Consumption Analysis

5.6.3 India 2012-2017E Wearable Exoskeleton Sales Price Analysis

5.6.4 India 2016 Wearable Exoskeleton Market Share Analysis

6 Global 2012-2017E Wearable Exoskeleton Segment Market Analysis (by Type)

6.1 Global 2012-2017E Wearable Exoskeleton Sales by Type

6.2 Different Types of Wearable Exoskeleton Product Interview Price Analysis

6.3 Different Types of Wearable Exoskeleton Product Driving Factors Analysis

6.3.1 Upper Wearable of Wearable Exoskeleton Growth Driving Factor Analysis

6.3.2 Lower Wearable of Wearable Exoskeleton Growth Driving Factor Analysis

6.3.3 Body Wearable of Wearable Exoskeleton Growth Driving Factor Analysis

7 Global 2012-2017E Wearable Exoskeleton Segment Market Analysis (by Application)

7.1 Global 2012-2017E Wearable Exoskeleton Consumption by Application

7.2 Different Application of Wearable Exoskeleton Product Interview Price Analysis

7.3 Different Application of Wearable Exoskeleton Product Driving Factors Analysis

7.3.1 Military of Wearable Exoskeleton Growth Driving Factor Analysis

7.3.2 Other of Wearable Exoskeleton Growth Driving Factor Analysis

8 Major Manufacturers Analysis of Wearable Exoskeleton

8.1 ReWalk Robotics

8.1.1 Company Profile

8.1.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.1.2.1 Product A

8.1.2.2 Product B

8.1.3 ReWalk Robotics 2016 Wearable Exoskeleton Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.1.4 ReWalk Robotics 2016 Wearable Exoskeleton Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.2 Wearable Robotics

8.2.1 Company Profile

8.2.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.2.2.1 Product A

8.2.2.2 Product B

8.2.3 Wearable Robotics 2016 Wearable Exoskeleton Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.2.4 Wearable Robotics 2016 Wearable Exoskeleton Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.3 Sarcos

8.3.1 Company Profile

8.3.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.3.2.1 Product A

8.3.2.2 Product B

8.3.3 Sarcos 2016 Wearable Exoskeleton Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.3.4 Sarcos 2016 Wearable Exoskeleton Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.4 Cyberdyne

8.4.1 Company Profile

8.4.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.4.2.1 Product A

8.4.2.2 Product B

8.4.3 Cyberdyne 2016 Wearable Exoskeleton Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.4.4 Cyberdyne 2016 Wearable Exoskeleton Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.5 Ekso Bionics

8.5.1 Company Profile

8.5.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.5.2.1 Product A

8.5.2.2 Product B

8.5.3 Ekso Bionics 2016 Wearable Exoskeleton Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.5.4 Ekso Bionics 2016 Wearable Exoskeleton Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.6 Rex Bionics

8.6.1 Company Profile

8.6.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.6.2.1 Product A

8.6.2.2 Product B

8.6.3 Rex Bionics 2016 Wearable Exoskeleton Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.6.4 Rex Bionics 2016 Wearable Exoskeleton Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.7 Lockheed Martin

8.7.1 Company Profile

8.7.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.7.2.1 Product A

8.7.2.2 Product B

8.7.3 Lockheed Martin 2016 Wearable Exoskeleton Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.7.4 Lockheed Martin 2016 Wearable Exoskeleton Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.8 AlterG

8.8.1 Company Profile

8.8.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.8.2.1 Product A

8.8.2.2 Product B

8.8.3 AlterG 2016 Wearable Exoskeleton Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.8.4 AlterG 2016 Wearable Exoskeleton Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.9 Hocoma

8.9.1 Company Profile

8.9.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.9.2.1 Product A

8.9.2.2 Product B

8.9.3 Hocoma 2016 Wearable Exoskeleton Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.9.4 Hocoma 2016 Wearable Exoskeleton Business Region Distribution Analysis

9 Development Trend of Analysis of Wearable Exoskeleton Market

9.1 Global Wearable Exoskeleton Market Trend Analysis

9.1.1 Global 2017-2022 Wearable Exoskeleton Market Size (Volume and Value) Forecast

9.1.2 Global 2017-2022 Wearable Exoskeleton Sales Price Forecast

9.2 Wearable Exoskeleton Regional Market Trend

9.2.1 North America 2017-2022 Wearable Exoskeleton Consumption Forecast

9.2.2 China 2017-2022 Wearable Exoskeleton Consumption Forecast

9.2.3 Europe 2017-2022 Wearable Exoskeleton Consumption Forecast

9.2.4 Southeast Asia 2017-2022 Wearable Exoskeleton Consumption Forecast

9.2.5 Japan 2017-2022 Wearable Exoskeleton Consumption Forecast

9.2.6 India 2017-2022 Wearable Exoskeleton Consumption Forecast

9.3 Wearable Exoskeleton Market Trend (Product Type)

9.4 Wearable Exoskeleton Market Trend (Application)

10 Wearable Exoskeleton Marketing Type Analysis

10.1 Wearable Exoskeleton Regional Marketing Type Analysis

10.2 Wearable Exoskeleton International Trade Type Analysis

10.3 Traders or Distributors with Contact Information of Wearable Exoskeleton by Region

10.4 Wearable Exoskeleton Supply Chain Analysis

11 Consumers Analysis of Wearable Exoskeleton

11.1 Consumer 1 Analysis

11.2 Consumer 2 Analysis

11.3 Consumer 3 Analysis

11.4 Consumer 4 Analysis

12 Conclusion of the Global Wearable Exoskeleton Market Professional Survey Report 2017

Methodology

Analyst Introduction

Data Source

