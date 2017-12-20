Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) has been serving as an active source to cater intelligent research report to enlighten both readers and investors. This research study titled “Test Automation Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025 “

The “Test Automation Market” report provides analysis of the global test automation market for the period 2015–2025, wherein the years from 2017 to 2025 is the forecast period and 2016 is considered as the base year. The report precisely covers all the major trends and technologies playing a major role in the test automation market’s growth over the forecast period. It also highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence the market growth during this period. The study provides a holistic perspective on the market’s growth in terms of revenue (in US$ Bn), across different geographies, which includes Asia Pacific (APAC), South America, North America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). An in-depth analysis of various geographical regions is going to provide a precise and detailed understanding of the global test automation market over the forecast period.

Global Test Automation Market: Scope of Report

The market overview section of the report showcases the market’s dynamics and trends such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities that influence the current nature and future status of this market. Moreover, the report provides the overview of various strategies of the key players in the test automation market and analyzes their behavior in the prevailing market dynamics.

Global Test Automation Market: Market Segmentation

The report segments the global test automation market on the basis of various types of test automation into functional testing, configuration testing, web services testing, acceptance testing, compatibility testing, integration testing, load testing, security testing, mobile testing, migration testing, platform testing, usability testing, network testing, and QA process design. Thus, the report provides in-depth cross-segment analysis for the test automation market and classifies it into various levels, thereby providing valuable insights on macro as well as micro level. Classification of global test automation market into its various types offers in-depth understanding of test automation in different market scenarios.

Global Test Automation Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also provides the competitive landscape for the test automation market, thereby positioning all the major players according to their geographic presence, market attractiveness and recent key developments. This is identified as a crucial step for getting the full overview of the market through key market leaders and the strategies adopted by them. The complete test automation market estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, technological, and legal factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the test automation market’s growth.

IBM Corporation, Capgemini S.A., Wipro Ltd., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Hewlett-Packard Company, Infosys Ltd, Tata Consultancy Services, Hexaware Technologies, SmartBear Inc., Tricentis GmbH, SeaLights Technologies Ltd, Qasymphony, Inc., CA Technologies and Zensar Technologies are some of the major players which have been profiled in this study. Details such as financials, business strategies, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players has been provided as a part of company profiles.

