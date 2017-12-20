Globally, the market for synthetic sapphire has been growing on a swift pace on the back of rising prevalence of smartphones and smart gadgets across various regions, amplification in the usage across a gamut of nascent applications and the increasing penetration of LED lighting. Besides these factors, rising application in aerospace & defense and burgeoning growth in demand for large sized substrate is impelling growth in the market.

According to Azoth Analytics research report, “Global Synthetic Sapphire Market (Value, Volume): Analysis By End Use Sector (LED, Consumer Electronics, Semiconductor, Industrial, Others), Application (Optics, sapphire substrates, Display, Others), By Region, By Country: Opportunities and Forecast (2017-2022)” global market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 7.48% during 2017 – 2022.

Application wise, sapphire substrates is leading the market on the heels of robust use of semiconductor application in the semiconductor market. Additionally, rising demand for patterned sapphire substrates is fuelling the rise in growth of the sapphire substrates. End User wise, consumer electronics is the key revenue contributor backed by rising demand for smartphones, smart watches and LED TVs. Amongst the regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share in the global market in 2016. Large number of sapphire manufacturers in Asia Pacific countries such as China, Taiwan and Korea coupled with rapid shift of the manufacturing base of LEDs and various other consumer electronics to various Asia Pacific counties is backing the robust share of Asia Pacific. Moreover, traction in the demand for luxury watches and high end smart phones is fueling the growth in the Asia Pacific synthetic sapphire market.

