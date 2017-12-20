The spinal fusion market across the world is expected to witness steady growth in the next decade. A new report that has been added to the research database of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) provides a detailed forecast of the worldwide spinal fusion market for a period of 10 years from 2017 to 2027. The report also highlights the various market factors anticipated to impact revenue growth in the coming years. To simplify the market for reader convenience, the report categorizes the worldwide spinal fusion market into end user, procedure, product type, and region. The report follows a systematic structure beginning with the executive summary that comprises the market overview and analysis. This is followed by the market introduction that comprises market taxonomy and definition. The next section elaborates the market view point including the macroeconomic factors influencing revenue growth, an opportunity analysis of the market for spinal fusion, key global regulations, as well as a pricing and value chain analysis.

The next set of sections highlight the performance of the spinal fusion market across the assessed geographies. These regional sections include a regional market overview; regional dynamics including trends, restraints, and drivers; comprehensive historical and current market revenue estimations; market attractiveness analysis; and a list of key regional market players.

Research Methodology

The report tracks the Y-o-Y growth of the various market segments to understand the dynamic nature of the market and to identify opportunities likely to emerge in the worldwide spinal fusion market. The different market segments are also assessed in terms of absolute dollar opportunity to provide an assessment of the opportunity levels existing in the market. A market attractiveness index helps providers study current opportunities for growth prevalent in the worldwide spinal fusion market.

Global Spinal Fusion Market: Segmentation

The spinal fusion market is segmented by product type into Spinal Fusion Plates, Rods and Pedicle Screws, and Interbody Cages. By procedure, the segments are Interbody Fusion (Transforaminal Lumbar Interbody Fusion, Posterior Lumbar Interbody Fusion, Extreme Lateral Interbody Fusion, Anterior Lumbar Interbody Fusion) and Posterolateral Fusion. The end user segmentation comprises Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Clinics, and Hospitals. Regions assessed in this report are Middle East and Africa, Japan, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and North America.

Global Spinal Fusion Market: Competitive Intelligence

The report includes a dedicated section focused on the competitive landscape of the worldwide spinal fusion market. This section provides intelligence on the key players currently operating in the spinal fusion market. A few of the top players have been profiled and details of their business overview, key financials, recent market developments, and growth strategies have been provided along with a comprehensive SWOT analysis. Some of the companies profiled in this report are Suzhou Gemmed Medical Instrument Co. Ltd, Precision Spine, Inc., Life Spine, Inc, ChoiceSpine LP, Vallum Corporation, Expanding Orthopedics Inc., RTI Surgical, Inc., Globus Medical Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, NuVasive, Inc., Bonovo Orthopedics, Inc., Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited, Orthofix Holdings, Inc., Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp, Stryker Corporation, Johnson and Johnson (DePuy Synthes), Medtronic Plc., MicroPort Scientific Corporation, K2M, Inc., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings. Inc.

