This report studies Global Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market 2017, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2022.

This report focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering

ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)

Chint Power Systems America (USA)

Darfon Electronics Corp. (Taiwan)

Delta Energy Systems, Inc. (Australia)

Eaton Corporation Plc (Ireland)

Elettronica Santerno S.p.A. (Italy)

Enphase Energy (USA)

Fronius International GmbH (Austria)

Fuji Electric Europe GmbH (Germany)

GE Power (USA)

Ginlong Technologies (China)

Growatt New Energy Technology Co., Ltd. (China)

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China)

Ingeteam Corporacion, S.A. (Spain)

KACO new energy, Inc. (USA)

Mitsubishi Electric (Japan)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (Israel)

Schneider Electric SE (France)

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Separate Type (PV) Inverters

Parallel Type (PV) Inverters

Other

By Application, the market can be split into

Commercial

Industrial

Other

By Regions, this report covers (we can add the regions/countries as you want)

North America

China

Europe

Southeast Asia

Japan

India

Table of Contents

Global Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market Professional Survey Report 2017

1 Industry Overview of Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters

1.1 Definition and Specifications of Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters

1.1.1 Definition of Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters

1.1.2 Specifications of Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters

1.2 Classification of Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters

1.2.1 Separate Type (PV) Inverters

1.2.2 Parallel Type (PV) Inverters

1.2.3 Other

1.3 Applications of Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters

1.3.1 Commercial

1.3.2 Industrial

1.3.3 Other

1.4 Market Segment by Regions

1.4.1 North America

1.4.2 China

1.4.3 Europe

1.4.4 Southeast Asia

1.4.5 Japan

1.4.6 India

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters

3 Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters

3.1 Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Major Manufacturers in 2016

3.2 Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Major Manufacturers in 2016

3.3 R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Major Manufacturers in 2016

3.4 Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Major Manufacturers in 2016

4 Global Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Overall Market Overview

4.1 2012-2017E Overall Market Analysis

4.2 Capacity Analysis

4.2.1 2012-2017E Global Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Capacity and Growth Rate Analysis

4.2.2 2016 Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Capacity Analysis (Company Segment)

4.3 Sales Analysis

4.3.1 2012-2017E Global Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Sales and Growth Rate Analysis

4.3.2 2016 Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Sales Analysis (Company Segment)

4.4 Sales Price Analysis

4.4.1 2012-2017E Global Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Sales Price

4.4.2 2016 Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Sales Price Analysis (Company Segment)

5 Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Regional Market Analysis

5.1 North America Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market Analysis

5.1.1 North America Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market Overview

5.1.2 North America 2012-2017E Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Local Supply, Import, Export, Local Consumption Analysis

5.1.3 North America 2012-2017E Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Sales Price Analysis

5.1.4 North America 2016 Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market Share Analysis

5.2 China Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market Analysis

5.2.1 China Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market Overview

5.2.2 China 2012-2017E Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Local Supply, Import, Export, Local Consumption Analysis

5.2.3 China 2012-2017E Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Sales Price Analysis

5.2.4 China 2016 Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market Share Analysis

5.3 Europe Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market Analysis

5.3.1 Europe Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market Overview

5.3.2 Europe 2012-2017E Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Local Supply, Import, Export, Local Consumption Analysis

5.3.3 Europe 2012-2017E Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Sales Price Analysis

5.3.4 Europe 2016 Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market Share Analysis

5.4 Southeast Asia Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market Analysis

5.4.1 Southeast Asia Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market Overview

5.4.2 Southeast Asia 2012-2017E Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Local Supply, Import, Export, Local Consumption Analysis

5.4.3 Southeast Asia 2012-2017E Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Sales Price Analysis

5.4.4 Southeast Asia 2016 Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market Share Analysis

5.5 Japan Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market Analysis

5.5.1 Japan Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market Overview

5.5.2 Japan 2012-2017E Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Local Supply, Import, Export, Local Consumption Analysis

5.5.3 Japan 2012-2017E Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Sales Price Analysis

5.5.4 Japan 2016 Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market Share Analysis

5.6 India Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market Analysis

5.6.1 India Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market Overview

5.6.2 India 2012-2017E Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Local Supply, Import, Export, Local Consumption Analysis

5.6.3 India 2012-2017E Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Sales Price Analysis

5.6.4 India 2016 Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market Share Analysis

6 Global 2012-2017E Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Segment Market Analysis (by Type)

6.1 Global 2012-2017E Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Sales by Type

6.2 Different Types of Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Product Interview Price Analysis

6.3 Different Types of Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Product Driving Factors Analysis

6.3.1 Separate Type (PV) Inverters of Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Growth Driving Factor Analysis

6.3.2 Parallel Type (PV) Inverters of Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Growth Driving Factor Analysis

6.3.3 Other of Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Growth Driving Factor Analysis

7 Global 2012-2017E Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Segment Market Analysis (by Application)

7.1 Global 2012-2017E Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Consumption by Application

7.2 Different Application of Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Product Interview Price Analysis

7.3 Different Application of Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Product Driving Factors Analysis

7.3.1 Commercial of Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Growth Driving Factor Analysis

7.3.2 Industrial of Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Growth Driving Factor Analysis

7.3.3 Other of Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Growth Driving Factor Analysis

8 Major Manufacturers Analysis of Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters

8.1 ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)

8.1.1 Company Profile

8.1.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.1.2.1 Product A

8.1.2.2 Product B

8.1.3 ABB Ltd. (Switzerland) 2016 Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.1.4 ABB Ltd. (Switzerland) 2016 Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.2 Chint Power Systems America (USA)

8.2.1 Company Profile

8.2.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.2.2.1 Product A

8.2.2.2 Product B

8.2.3 Chint Power Systems America (USA) 2016 Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.2.4 Chint Power Systems America (USA) 2016 Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.3 Darfon Electronics Corp. (Taiwan)

8.3.1 Company Profile

8.3.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.3.2.1 Product A

8.3.2.2 Product B

8.3.3 Darfon Electronics Corp. (Taiwan) 2016 Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.3.4 Darfon Electronics Corp. (Taiwan) 2016 Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.4 Delta Energy Systems, Inc. (Australia)

8.4.1 Company Profile

8.4.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.4.2.1 Product A

8.4.2.2 Product B

8.4.3 Delta Energy Systems, Inc. (Australia) 2016 Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.4.4 Delta Energy Systems, Inc. (Australia) 2016 Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.5 Eaton Corporation Plc (Ireland)

8.5.1 Company Profile

8.5.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.5.2.1 Product A

8.5.2.2 Product B

8.5.3 Eaton Corporation Plc (Ireland) 2016 Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.5.4 Eaton Corporation Plc (Ireland) 2016 Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.6 Elettronica Santerno S.p.A. (Italy)

8.6.1 Company Profile

8.6.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.6.2.1 Product A

8.6.2.2 Product B

8.6.3 Elettronica Santerno S.p.A. (Italy) 2016 Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.6.4 Elettronica Santerno S.p.A. (Italy) 2016 Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.7 Enphase Energy (USA)

8.7.1 Company Profile

8.7.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.7.2.1 Product A

8.7.2.2 Product B

8.7.3 Enphase Energy (USA) 2016 Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.7.4 Enphase Energy (USA) 2016 Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.8 Fronius International GmbH (Austria)

8.8.1 Company Profile

8.8.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.8.2.1 Product A

8.8.2.2 Product B

8.8.3 Fronius International GmbH (Austria) 2016 Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.8.4 Fronius International GmbH (Austria) 2016 Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.9 Fuji Electric Europe GmbH (Germany)

8.9.1 Company Profile

8.9.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.9.2.1 Product A

8.9.2.2 Product B

8.9.3 Fuji Electric Europe GmbH (Germany) 2016 Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.9.4 Fuji Electric Europe GmbH (Germany) 2016 Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.10 GE Power (USA)

8.10.1 Company Profile

8.10.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.10.2.1 Product A

8.10.2.2 Product B

8.10.3 GE Power (USA) 2016 Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.10.4 GE Power (USA) 2016 Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.11 Ginlong Technologies (China)

8.12 Growatt New Energy Technology Co., Ltd. (China)

8.13 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China)

8.14 Ingeteam Corporacion, S.A. (Spain)

8.15 KACO new energy, Inc. (USA)

8.16 Mitsubishi Electric (Japan)

8.17 SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (Israel)

8.18 Schneider Electric SE (France)

9 Development Trend of Analysis of Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market

9.1 Global Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market Trend Analysis

9.1.1 Global 2017-2022 Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market Size (Volume and Value) Forecast

9.1.2 Global 2017-2022 Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Sales Price Forecast

9.2 Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Regional Market Trend

9.2.1 North America 2017-2022 Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Consumption Forecast

9.2.2 China 2017-2022 Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Consumption Forecast

9.2.3 Europe 2017-2022 Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Consumption Forecast

9.2.4 Southeast Asia 2017-2022 Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Consumption Forecast

9.2.5 Japan 2017-2022 Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Consumption Forecast

9.2.6 India 2017-2022 Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Consumption Forecast

9.3 Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market Trend (Product Type)

9.4 Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market Trend (Application)

10 Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Marketing Type Analysis

10.1 Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Regional Marketing Type Analysis

10.2 Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters International Trade Type Analysis

10.3 Traders or Distributors with Contact Information of Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters by Region

10.4 Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Supply Chain Analysis

11 Consumers Analysis of Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters

11.1 Consumer 1 Analysis

11.2 Consumer 2 Analysis

11.3 Consumer 3 Analysis

11.4 Consumer 4 Analysis

12 Conclusion of the Global Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market Professional Survey Report 2017

Methodology

Analyst Introduction

Data Source

