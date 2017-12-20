Patient Engagement Solutions Market, Size, Share, Market Intelligence, Company Profiles, Market Trends, Strategy, Analysis, Forecast 2015-2022

The Global patient engagement solutions market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.70% during 2017-2022. The solution which allows patients to manage and keep their healthcare related information along with greater interaction with medical team is patient engagement solution. It is very important to provide the necessary tools to actively engage in the management of their own health. Healthcare provider’s helps patients to assists effective self-care and Great access to personal healthcare information are some benefits of this solution. Increased patient outreach, fewer complications, shorter hospitalization periods, Cost-effective healthcare lower hospital readmission rates, and improved quality of health care are some of the few benefits associated with patient engagement solutions. It also helps in reducing administrative costs, apart from that it shares information and communication to support patient and to improve workflow efficiencies. Patient engagement solutions enhance patient-provider communication and keeps both the care team and patient up to date about the person’s health data. It also assists physicians in providing better diagnosis and more coordinated care by recording patients’ information about healthcare and also allows for the sharing of clinical summaries among care teams. There is growing interest among patients to track their personal health by accessing electronic health records. Moreover, the growing trend of wearable health data trackers and mobile health applications are influencing consumers to access their personal healthcare records, that in turn, increasing demand for global patient engagement solutions.

Geographically market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. North America is having the highest market share and is dominating the market for patient engagement solutions worldwide, owing increasing demand for quality care, rising healthcare costs, rising chronic diseases, regulatory mandates by Affordable Care Act, and rise in geriatric population in the region. APAC region is anticipated to show high growth rates in the forecasted years in the patient engagement solutions market globally. China and India are the major country in this region and is anticipated to be the fastest growing markets in the Asia-Pacific region. , improving healthcare infrastructure, increasing healthcare information technology adoption, large pool of patients, increasing awareness about diseases, growth of medical tourism are some factor that pushes Asia pacific region upward.

The Key Players in the Global patient engagement solutions market Include AbilTo, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Athenahealth, Inc., Axial Exchange, Cerner Corporation, EMMI Solutions, LLC, Get Real Health, Getwellnetwork, Inc., Human Care Systems, iTriage, LLC, Lincor Solutions Ltd., Medecision Inc., Medelinked, Oneview Healthcare, Orion Health Ltd., PatientPoint, Phytel, Inc., TeleHealth Services, Welvu, Inc. , Yourcareuniverse, Inc. and so on Partnership, R&D, M&A, Product Launch Are The Key Strategy Adopted In The Global patient engagement solutions market.

Global patient engagement solutions market is segmented on the basis of delivery mode, applications, therapeutic area, end users and regional outlook. In therapeutic area segment the chronic diseases segment is the fastest growing segment and is anticipated to command the largest share of the patient engagement solutions market globally.

