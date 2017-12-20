Non-invasive Cancer Diagnosis Market, Size, Share, Market Intelligence, Company Profiles, Market Trends, Strategy, Analysis, Forecast 2017-2022

NON-INVASIVE CANCER DIAGNOSTICS MARKET INSIGHTS

The Global Non-invasive cancer Diagnostics Market is expected to grow at the CAGR of 7.2% during 2017-2022. Rising chronic cancers with a growing demand of minimally invasive Diagnostics are driving the non-invasive cancer Diagnostics market across the globe. Non-invasive cancer diagnostic market is an approach used for detection of the cancer conditions with minimal incision in body during diagnosis. According to WHO, 14 million cases of cancer were reported and 8.2 million died in 2012. The numbers of fatalities have been increased to 8.8 million during 2015-16. This significant number of cancer cases has shifted the global attention towards the adoption of early detection and diagnosis techniques for cancer. Additionally, the growing awareness programs and initiatives by government and healthcare organizations are boosting the market growth across the globe. Cancer Research UK, the Department of Health, NHS England and Public Health England in collaboration has launched National Awareness and Early Diagnosis Initiative (NAEDI). The initiative aims to increase awareness of the signs and symptoms of cancer amongst the general public and medical professionals, and to promote early diagnosis. Many more number of such initiatives are creating awareness among global patients for diagnosis and treatment of cancer.

However, high costs of these diagnosis techniques are the major factor hindering the market growth. The government stringent regulations for these techniques are somehow restraints of this market. FDA, Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) and Social Security Administration (SSA) have issued ovarian cancer national alliance regulations for regulating non-invasive monitoring devices. Additionally, R&D works in cancer research and its diagnosis along with some technological innovations in techniques are expected in the upcoming years. Liquid biopsy has emerged an innovative and promising non-invasive cancer diagnostic tool for early detection as well as monitoring the disease’s progress in the recent years.

GEOGRAPHICAL INSIGHTS

At present, North America holds the highest market share of the Non-Invasive Cancer diagnosis market. High awareness in people towards early diagnosis for cancer and well structured reimbursement policies in the region are driving the market. Additionally, the affordability to these high cost techniques is a major factor for this growth. However, Asia Pacific region is the fastest growing region during the fore casted period. The large populated countries such as China and India are supposed to be getting more awareness about the cancer diseases and non-invasive techniques to diagnose them. This would drive the market growth in that region.

COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

Some of the key players contributing in the growth of global non invasive cancer diagnostics market include Gen-Probe Inc., A&G Pharmaceutical, Affymetrix Inc., Digene Corporation, Quest Diagnostics Inc., BioView Inc., LabCorp, AVIVA Biosciences Corporation and Precision Therapeutics. Non-invasive cancer diagnostics market companies are constantly focusing on product launch, R&D, partnerships, M&A, innovation and technological advancement. The report also includes detailed market overview, strategic recommendations, key company analysis, key findings, analyst insights, predictive analysis, market determinants, market segmentation, geographical analysis, company profiling of the market.

Market Segmentation

Global Non-Invasive cancer market can be segmented on the basis of their techniques and Cancer types. There are various techniques such as molecular diagnosis, clinical chemistry and so on. While, the cancer type segment is bifurcated into lung cancer, solid tumors, breast cancer and so on. Breast cancer and molecular diagnosis holds the largest market share in the non-invasive cancer diagnosis market. Global Non-Invasive Cancer Diagnosis market is bifurcated as follows:

Global Non-Invasive cancer diagnosis Market Research and Analysis, by Type

Global Non-Invasive cancer diagnosis Market Research and Analysis, by Techniques

