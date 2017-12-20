Near Infrared Imaging Market, Size, Share, Market Intelligence, Company Profiles, Market Trends, Strategy, Analysis, Forecast 2015-2022

NEAR INFRARED IMAGING MARKET INSIGHTS

Near Infrared Imaging is used to detect changes induced by brain activity, injury or diseases by using near infrared light between 650 and 950 nm to non-invasively probe the concentration and oxygenation of hemoglobin in the brain, muscle and other tissues.

The Near Infrared Imaging market is anticipated to witness an impressive growth rate during the forecasted period. According to analysis the Near Infrared Imaging market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 9% during 2017-2022. The pivotal factors contributing in the growth of Near Infrared Imaging market includes no radiation risk as compare to other technology, increase in number of chronic disease, high spatial resolution, real time display & portability. According to the WHO, Cardiovascular diseases cause maximum death in the world. As estimated 17.7 million people died because of CVDs in 2015 which is 31% of all diseases, out of this, an estimated 7.4 million were due to coronary heart disease and 6.7 million were due to stroke. This number is expected to increase in coming years which finds a great scope for the Near Infrared Imaging market.

Technological advancements and integration of IT in the healthcare sector and enhancing R&D efforts for the industry are likely to act as high impact rendering drivers for the global near infrared imaging market. It is expected that this method can be employed in routine clinical process. Growing medical tourism, in emerging economy like India and China is also one prime cause of sustainable growth in the APAC region. However, lack of skilled professional availability of alternate imaging techniques and poor penetration power are the reasons which expected to hamper the growth of the Near Infrared Imaging market.

GEOGRAPHICAL INSIGHTS

The global Near Infrared Imaging market is geographically segregated into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and RoW. In current scenario, North America dominates the Near Infrared Imaging market in terms of revenue. Rise in life style oriented diseases and growth in geriatric population along with reasonably higher patient disposable income and sophisticated healthcare infrastructure are the key drivers for the North American market. Moreover, extensive research activities are being conducted within the region which is anticipated to be a vital growth factor during the forecasted period.

The APAC is anticipated to be the fastest growing region mainly due to significant adaptation of technological advancements and pioneering presence in the development of healthcare. The supportive government initiatives, growing medical tourism in emerging economies, rising awareness level and increasing foreign investments within the region for the research & development are anticipated to propel the market growth over the projected period.

The report includes detailed market overview, market determinants, company profiling, sector analysis, market segmentation, geographical analysis, patent analysis, strategic recommendations, key company analysis, key findings, market estimations, market insights, analyst insights and predictive analysis of the market.

Competitive Insights

Key players of Near Infrared Imaging market include Biospace Lab, Bosch Healthcare Solution GmbH., Bruker Corporation, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Fluoptics, Hamamatsu Photonics., Li-Cor, Mizuho Corporatio and Novadaq Technologies Inc. The big market players are adopting the strategy of tie-ups with universities and research institutes that work on grafting as well as organ regeneration technologies.

