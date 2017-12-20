According to Azoth Analytics research report, “Medical Sterilization Equipment Market By Mode (High Temperature, Low Temperature, Radiation), Services (In-House, Contact), End-User Industry (2017 Edition): Forecast to 2022” global market is projected to display a vigorous growth represented by a CAGR of 7.15% during 2017 – 2022, chiefly driven by increasing number of patients with chronic diseases, rising geriatric population, growing awareness about minimally invasive techniques and increasing healthcare expenditure.

Among the modes of sterilization, low temperature sterilization equipment is projected to witness fastest growth. Advent of technologically complex and intricate medical devices is anticipated to boost the global market of low temperature sterilization solutions in the forecast period. Among the regions, North America followed by Asia Pacific is predicted to advance at the highest rate, mainly driven by large population base, rapid economic development as well as swiftly rising number of surgical procedures. While there are associated guidelines on sternly maintaining proper sterilization standards in developed regions, there is an increasing awareness pertaining to maintaining hygienic standards within healthcare facilities in developing regions, thereby, contributing towards the market growth in regions such as Asia Pacific and Middle East. Contract sterilization services have been gaining major traction as the next major development in the industry; however, there are certain challenges that will need to be addressed. Stringent regulations regarding product approval causes delay in the manufacturing of new sterilization device and is responsible for hampering the growth of the medical sterilization equipment market.

The report titled, “Medical Sterilization Equipment Market By Mode (High Temperature, Low Temperature, Radiation), Services (In-House, Contact), End-User Industry (2017 Edition): Forecast to 2022” has covered and analysed the potential of Global Medical Sterilization Equipment Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation.

Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global medical sterilization equipment market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Medical Sterilization Equipment Market; By Mode of Sterilization, By Sterilization Services, By End User, By Region (North America, Europe, APAC and ROW) and By Country (U.S., Canada, Germany, U.K, China, India, U.A.E and Saudi Arabia).

