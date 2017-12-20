“TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENTS AND MODERNIZATION OF AIRPORT ARE DRIVING THE GROWTH OF THE GLOBAL AIR TRAFFIC CONTROL EQUIPMENT MARKET”

Indore, Oct, 2017: Orion Market Research (OMR), recently published a market research report on the Global Air Traffic Control Equipment Market. According to OMR analysis, the Global Air Traffic Control Equipment Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period (2017-2022). The global air traffic control equipment market report includes market overview, key findings, analyst insights and strategic recommendations. The market is segmented on the basis of application and region. The report provides detailed analysis of market determinants, key company analysis, market insights, company profiles, market segmentation, geographical analysis and predictive analysis of the market.

Full report of Global Air Traffic Control Equipment Market is available at:



The Global Air Traffic Control Equipment Market is triggered by technological advancements coupled with growing air travel demand from emerging economies such as India, China and modernization of airports for efficient operations. Some of the key players in the market include Advanced Navigation & Positioning Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon, Saab AB, Searidge Technologies Inc., Sierra Nevada Corporation, and Thales SA.

The advent of various equipment for new-generation air traffic management (ATM) systems around the world, are used for air traffic management. It includes radar data processing and display system, primary surveillance radar, secondary surveillance radar, control tower stimulator, instrument landing system, automatic message switching system and so forth. The increase in the technological advancements and improved air traffic management systems have seen a significant growth in the ATM systems market. To ensure safety and attain efficient operations, the Ground-Based Augmentation System (GBAS) is being used as a better solution. GBAS is an alternative solution to ILS and supports a full range of aircraft approach and landing operations. This, in turn boosts the aviation infrastructure, and the airlines are currently focused to buy new jets and enhance on-board amenities such as air traffic control equipment. Fuel prices are contributing to the profitability of the industry, which is supporting the infrastructural developments of the aviation industry to meet up the expectations of the consumers.

Geographically, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia pacific, and rest of the world. Currently, North America and Europe leads the commercial ATC equipment market due to the presence of large airports in these regions. However, APAC and Middle East are expected to show remarkable growth during the forecast period, considering the huge investments made in construction and modernization of airports in these regions. Asia Pacific ranks among the fastest growing markets due to healthy economic growth, increase in air travel, focus on free and fair-trade agreements in air freight among emerging economies and airport infrastructure development. With the national aviation authority of the US forming collaborations with other industry partners and taking up initiatives to transform ATC facilities from conventional automated radar terminal system (CARTS) to the standard automation replacement system (STARS), the market in the US will have a positive outlook during the forecast period.

About Orion Market Research:

Orion Market Research (OMR) is an Indian research company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team and young brigade of analysts. The company provides quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, company profiling, consulting and other research-based services. OMR provide global and regional market reports of various domains such as healthcare, energy, IT, chemicals, and automobiles. The company provides a 360-degree view of the market with parametric analysis, key market insights, key findings, statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, extensive segmentation, key trends, strategic recommendations and detailed company profiles.

CORPORATE OFFICE

Orion Market Research Pvt Ltd

116, Shagun Arcade

Indore, Madhya Pradesh

India- 452010

Email: info@omrglobal.com

Phone No. +91-731-4958007

Mobile No. +917803040404