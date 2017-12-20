“high demand of superior quality agro chemicals for crop protection from various pests and disease carriers is driving the market growth”

Indore, Oct 2017: Orion Market Research (OMR) recently published a market research report on Global Agro chemicals Market. According to OMR analysis, the Global Agro Chemicals Market is expected to grow impressively at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2017-2022. Global Agro Chemicals Market has witnessed a significant growth due to high demand of agro chemicals for the protection of crops from fungi, insects, and rodents. The Global Agro Chemicals Market is segmented on the basis of fertilizers, pesticides, and geography. The report provides detailed and insightful chapters on Market Overview, Key Findings, Strategic Recommendations, Market Estimations, Market Determinants, Sector Analysis, Key Company Analysis, Market Insights, Company Profiling, Market Segmentation, Geographical Analysis, Analyst Insights and Predictive Analysis of the Market.

Global Agro chemicals market is propelling as the market growth is driven by increasing farmer’s attention towards balanced and nutritive superior quality agrochemicals. Moreover, increasing pressure for food production has been impacting the market growth in a positive manner. As high-value crops such as cereals & grains, fruits & vegetables and protected cultivation of crops are demanding the agro chemicals for their protection, it motivates the agrochemicals market. The key players in Global Agro Chemicals Market are Israel Chemicals, Yara International ASA, Drexel Chemical Co., DuPont, The Mosaic Co., BASF SE, and Dow Chemical Limited.

Levstar and Envy are some of the recently launched agro-chemicals, which are aimed to protect crops from several weeds such as charlock, chickweed, and perennial weeds such as buttercups and thistles. However, certain factors such as soil quality suppression by these chemical fertilizers as well as environment concerns are hindering the market growth. Additionally, high demand for organic fertilizers has been the major restraint for this market.

Global Agro Chemicals Market by region includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (RoW). APAC holds the largest market share in the Global Agro Chemicals market due to wide adoption of fertilizers by farmers in the one of largest crop region. Moreover, Europe has been predicted to be the fastest growing region in the agro chemicals market due to the growing concentration of farmers towards technology driven agriculture practices.

