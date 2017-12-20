Market Scenario:

Excavators are self-powered hydraulic machines which are used for discharge and excavation with the help of a digging bucket at end of two-part articulated arm. Excavators are heavy construction machines, which are used in applications such as well sinking, trench digging and land levelling.

The growth of the excavators market is majorly driven by huge investments in infrastructure projects and commercial activities such as mining which have led to an increased use of excavators. Stringent regulations relating to emission control have led to the development of environment friendly equipment, which is expected to drive the demand of excavators market during the forecast period. Rising collaboration between rental fleet owners and excavator manufacturers are also expected to drive the growth of the market as they provide excavators al very low cost. The emphasis of excavator manufacturers on development of efficient and technologically advanced products with better control systems is making the use of excavators easier, thereby driving the growth of the market. The growth of the market will be restrained by factors such as high maintenance costs, need for technical support and increased emission norms.

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific is dominating the global excavator market, led by the growth in infrastructure development and rise in urbanization in developing nations such as china. The booming construction market in the region is further expected to drive the growth of the market. In Europe region, the excavator market is observing a decline due to decrease in construction expenditure and low-investment in non-residential construction and infrastructure market.

Key Players:

The key players of Excavators market are Caterpillar Inc. (U.S.), Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (Japan), Komatsu Ltd. (Japan), Volvo Construction Equipment (Belgium), Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group (XCMG) (China), Terex Corporation (U.S.), JCB Ltd. (U.K.), Sandvik AB (Sweden), Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. (South Korea) and others.

Intended Audience:

• Excavators manufacturers

• Distributer & Supplier companies

• End Users

• consultants and Investment bankers

• Government as well as Independent Regulatory Authorities

Product Analysis

• Product matrix which gives a detailed comparison of the market for different recycled product types

Additional Information:

• Regulatory Landscape

• Pricing Analysis

• Macroeconomic Indicators

Geographic Analysis

• Geographical analysis across 15 countries

Company Information

• Profiling of 10 key market players

• In-depth analysis including SWOT analysis, and strategy information of related to report title

• Competitive landscape including emerging trends adopted by major companies

The report for Global Excavators market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

