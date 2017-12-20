The Ohio mat manufacturer and vendor Floormat.com is offering its customers a chance to review, rate, and comment on its products and services on its website via three interactive platforms. The company will use this feedback information to improve its business activities in line with prevailing client demands.

Floormat.com has added three interactive portals on its site for customer feedback and a “Testimonials” for dialing the posted comments. Featured at the bottom of the homepage, the “Feedback” link is one of these customer-engagement channels and it leads to a page for rating user experience with Floormat.com . The page has a 5-level closed-ended Likert scale with three defined response options: “Extremely Dissatisfied,” “Neither Satisfied Or Dissatisfied,” and “Extremely Satisfied.” After rating his experience, the customer is asked to post the most important reason for the awarded score in as much detail as possible.

The other feedback feature is the “Contact Us” link, which opens a page featuring a fill-in “Help” form on the left-hand side and all the company’s contact information on the right-hand side. The fill-in form features a section for posting requirements, queries, complaints or comments but the customer has to fill-in his name, email address, and phone (optional) in order to submit the form. The company responds ASAP to all issues raised via the Contact Us page by sending the sender a message in the filled in email address.

The third customer feedback portal is found below each product on the company’s online catalog. This is a product review platform/section and users can view all reviews of a particular product just by clicking on it. However, only logged in customers who have purchased that particular product can leave a review/comment about it. Customers can also post comments and interact via the company’s several social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Google+ and YouTube. Further details concerning the company can be found at https://plus.google.com/u/0/109739922304473426835

About Us

Floormat.com is a mat manufacturer and reseller operating in Ohio since 1951. Always emphasizing problem solving as opposed to product sales, the firm “employs business environment specialists, who follow ADPAT, an industry-leading consultative protocol, prescribing the most technically superior turnkey solutions” in the industry. A premier expert in floor mat, anti-slip tape & tread, logo mats, entrance mats etc, Floormat.com deals in first-rate matting brands like Waterhog, Legacy, Grip Rock, Web Trax, Super G, Glo Brite, Hog Heaven, Wayfarer, Classic Impressions, and so many more. From technicians in Tulsa, machine operators in Cleveland, bar backs in Boise, property managers in Manhattan to teachers in Tampa, the company continues to supply precision products all while achieving its five performance essentials: cleanliness, health, comfort & convenience, productivity, and safety. Reviews of the matting company can be seen at https://www.google.com/maps/place/Floormat.com/@39.9625489,-82.7779399,12z/data=!4m17!1m11!4m10!1m3!2m2!1d-82.7092754!2d39.9674169!1m5!1m1!1s0x88386f0c0254bca9:0xfb4775168abb8a76!2m2!1d-82.7079!2d39.96257!3m4!1s0x88386f0c0254bca9:0xfb4775168abb8a76!8m2!3d39.96257!4d-82.7079

Contact:

Nino Cervi

Company: Floormat.com

Address: 101 Progressive Drive, Etna, OH 43062

Phone: (440)951-1315

Email: info@floormat.com

Website: www.floormat.com