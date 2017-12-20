The following press release is all about a discount hotel in South Padre Island, TX – Windwater hotel that helps all the travelers to create beautiful memories.

South Padre Island is one of the best beach vacation spots that are drawing the attention of lots of people towards it. Here, you can indulge in a lot of fun-filled activities, for instance, bay fishing, parasailing, sailing, windsurfing, etc. Some other activities are fun games, cinemas, miniature golf, shopping, and sightseeing. This is the perfect vacation spot for all those who want to enjoy their weekend in sand, sun and surf. The best part is that it offers great tropical atmosphere year around. So, if you have decided to visit this place during your next holidays, then you should book a renowned hotel in advance.

We, at Windwater hotel, are one of the reputed Hotels in South Padre Island, TX that are attracting business travelers and holidaymakers for years. Being located at the prime location, we give an easy access to major attractions of the city, such as South Padre Island Beach Driving, Whaling Wall, Dolphin Research & Sea Life Nature Center, Gravity Park, and more. We render excellent services to all the guests so that they can have a lifetime experience during their stay. Besides, we have front desk staff who are always ready to resolve all the queries of the guests. What’s more, you can see the amazing views of the city from our rooms’ balcony.

At our room, we offer a range of great amenities like free wi-fi, refrigerators, cable TV, microwave, etc. Some features of our rooms are balcony, marble/tile floors, and sitting area. If we talk about our Queen room, it is perfect for four adults. The great part is that the charges of our rooms are extremely lower. What’s more, our staff members are friendly and always strive to offer best services. If you are looking for the right accommodation to make your trip enjoyable, then you can stay with us. Some top-rated restaurants are also located very close to our place where you can plan dining with your friends and family. So, what are you waiting for? Just book your stay with us & enjoy your holidays. If you want to know our charges or room availability, then you can contact us at (956) 761-4913. Either, you can visit our website http://www.windwaterhotel.com to get more information about us!

