Agile software projects deliver business value by embracing change. Whatever business gains, this puts extra responsibility on project management:

– How to control resources in forever evolving conditions?

– How to ensure clarity and precision of cost calculations?

On the other hand, every stakeholder wants to know:

– How well is the project doing?

– Will it be on time/within budget?

– How much more money/time will it take to complete this amount of work?

– Do we need to take longer and accomplish all the features or cut short and make do with bare necessities?

Uncertainty about using Agile is still strong since Scrum framework seems to be missing the guidelines on cost and schedule control.

You can check out more here