Future Market Insights presents a detailed forecast and in-depth insights on the global DNA polymerase market in a new report titled ‘DNA Polymerase Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012 – 2016) and Opportunity Assessment (2017 – 2027).’ According to the report, the global DNA polymerase market is anticipated to record a compounded annual growth rate of 6.5% and reach a market value of US$ 389.4 Mn in 2027.

Report overview@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/dna-polymerase-market

Staggering increase in the use of DNA polymerases in point-of-care and molecular diagnostics kits is expected to continue to influence the adoption of DNA polymerases. Increasing use of DNA polymerases in epigenetics research, in addition to the increasing investments in life sciences R&D is also expected to boost revenue growth of the global market. However, high cost of reagents and availability of alternative techniques are expected to limit market growth over the forecast period.

By product type, growth of the eukaryotic DNA polymerase segment will be positively impacted by the introduction of various innovative products such as high-fidelity DNA polymerase that show excellent results in whole blood and other samples containing crude lysates. These products have been used in direct PCR applications, with limited sample processing, which have been a constant requirement especially for high throughput applications. In addition, the use of PCR-based technologies in point-of-care tests, companion diagnostics and other applications have led to a major boost for the DNA polymerase market.

Request to sample report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-801

Manufacturers of DNA polymerases are entering into distribution agreements to extend product reach and collaborations to ensure they gain market share and remain competitive in global markets. Eukaryotic DNA polymerase segment is expected to hold the highest share of the market, as well as display strong growth, expanding at a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period. Among end use segments, molecular diagnostics companies are expected to hold the largest share of the global DNA polymerase market at over 31% market share in terms of revenue in 2027. However, the academic and research institutes segment is anticipated to expand at a robust growth rate of 7.4% over the forecast period.

FMI’s report segments the global DNA polymerase market on the basis of region into North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Japan, and the Middle East & Africa. This report assesses key trends driving each market segment and offers analysis and insights on the DNA polymerase market across specific regions. The market in North America is anticipated to dominate the global DNA polymerase market with maximum value share by end of 2027, accounting for over 56% in terms of revenue. In terms of value, the market in Latin America is expected to be the fastest growing, registering a CAGR of 7.8% over the forecast period. The market in Asia Pacific Excluding Japan is also expected to show a significant growth of 7.7% over the forecast period.

Request report toc@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/dna-polymerase-market/toc

Some of the key competitors covered in this report include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Roche Diagnostics, Agilent Technologies, Qiagen NV, Takara Bio Company, Merck KGaA, Genscript, Illumina, New England Biolabs, and Promega Corporation. These vendors in the global DNA polymerase market are expanding their business by launching new and innovative products tailored for both research and in-vitro applications. Companies are also focussing on emerging markets in Asia Pacific to increase their geographical presence and tap into various end use segments that have the ability to invest in R&D for life sciences as well as develop innovative diagnostics tools.

ABOUT US:

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading market intelligence and consulting firm. We deliver syndicated research reports, custom research reports and consulting services, which are personalized in nature. FMI delivers a complete packaged solution, which combines current market intelligence, statistical anecdotes, technology inputs, valuable growth insights, an aerial view of the competitive framework, and future market trends.

CONTACT:

Future Market Insights

616 Corporate Way, Suite 2-9018,

Valley Cottage, NY 10989,

United States

T: +1-347-918-3531

F: +1-845-579-5705

Email: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: www.futuremarketinsights.com