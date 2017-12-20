Pune,21st December, 2017: Run Adam, a sporting talent app with a vision to help realize the dreams of athletes, and M. S. Dhoni, ace cricketer and India’s ‘Captain Cool’, have come together to create a analytics-based sporting ecosystem app to help support and develop sporting talent in India. Run Adam is envisioned as a sports talent ecosystem that connects aspiring athletes to their stakeholders, that includes schools, academies, coaches, associations, venue providers, fitness industry, specialists, sponsors and certifying institutes on a single platform thereby creating a complete 360 degree marketplace for sporting talent.

Speaking on his association with Run Adam, Mahendra Singh Dhoni said, “Run Adam is a unique platform that has a vision to help sportspersons, amateur to pro, to achieve their dreams. I relate intimately to sportspersons’ challenges as I myself have faced it in my early career. Run Adam through its technology platform will help secure the most important resources for sportspersons, providing easy access to high quality coaches, venues and sponsors – all of which are imperative for honing skills and improving performance. India has extraordinary talent and such a platform can help change destinies of sportspersons and the future of sports. ”

K. Yeragaselvan, CEO and MD of Run Adam, an avid sports enthusiast himself said, “India is a country of 1.3 billion and we are yet a far reach from our potential in sports. There is resource-hungry talent waiting to be honed and yet there are resources that lie under-used. Our ambition is to enable the talent and resources through technology and such that they can transact easily. It is a privilege to have M. S. Dhoni on board. His high interest and involvement in Run Adam has reinforced our Vision to bring the country’s sporting ecosystem under one umbrella to help solve the biggest challenges facing sporting talent.”

Arun Pandey, MD, Rhiti Sports, the agency which architected this deal and became strategic partner, averred, “India’s large size and population intensify the problem of access to those who need it most. In sports, lack of access to even the most basic needs can make the difference between success and failure. If an athlete does not have shoes or gear or training, the ability to even perform, let alone excel, becomes impossible. The partnership of M.S. Dhoni and Run Adam is perfect because they have aseamlesslyaligned Vision.”