Cosmetic palettes are the Egyptian artifacts which were originally used by people to grind and apply the cosmetics ingredients on body and face often in a plain, rhomboidal or rectangular shapes. With time, the cosmetic palettes became more decorative or rather a ceremonial commodity. Apart from symbolism and display, its functional objective of grinding pigments was resurfaced again among the elite societies, and since then the functionality was never suppressed. With the advent of cosmetic industry, the cosmetic palettes became the ideal object to contain the cosmetic product with a perfect visibility of the product and ample space for the brand signature and the description.

Urbanization and increased ratio of working women have caused an increase in the demand for cosmetic palettes as the woman try to present themselves to their very best in the working environment causing the cosmetic palette industry to grow and thus the increase in its revenue. Cosmetic packaging has been on the rise due to the new products and its varieties launched into the market every day. Cosmetic palette industry has extended its roots into apart from eye care to the skin and lip care sectors too.

Cosmetic Palettes Market- Market Dynamics:

The environment-friendly nature of cosmetic palettes has caused a major surge in the cosmetic palettes market. Innovative designs of palettes with different capacities have also driven the demand of cosmetic palettes. The reusability of the cosmetic palettes is yet another factor fueling the growth of cosmetic palettes market as they are mainly produced using recyclable plastic materials. The packaging design of cosmetic palettes are easy to use and protects the product for the customer giving it an advantageous point. Besides, the space available for the description of product and brand signature is also enough and are offer fitted with a mirror. The designing and graphics of cosmetic palettes appeal to the customers to a greater extend compelling them to utilize them. The increased interest of potential customers in instant results through cosmetics than any other traditional or modern time-consuming therapies has also caused an increase in the cosmetic palettes market. The variety in the skin care cosmetic palettes to fulfill the need of different customers including the varying skin tones and skin types. However, the high production cost causes an increase in the cost of the final product which acts as the barrier towards the growth of cosmetic palettes market. The cosmetic packaging is trend dependent, and the different colors and textures are trending styles in the cosmetic palettes market.

Cosmetic Palettes Market- Market Segmentation:

Cosmetic palette market can be segmented on the basis of product shape, lid type, material type and application. On the basis of product shape, the cosmetic palette market can be segmented into square, rectangular, round, oval, and others. On the basis of lid type, the cosmetic palette market can be segmented into hinge lid, sliding and slingback. On the basis of material type, the cosmetic palette market can be segmented into plastic and others (cardboard, etc.) where plastic is the major contributor in the cosmetic palettes market. On the basis of application, the cosmetic palette market can be segmented into eye care, lip care and skin care.

Cosmetic Palettes Market- Regional Outlook:

Geographically, the cosmetic palettes market can be segmented into five key regions namely, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa. North America and Europe are the leading players. Urbanization in the Asia Pacific region has driven the demand for cosmetic palettes and is expected to witness a significant growth over the forecast period. Latin America being an emerging market is also anticipated to have a healthy growth over the forecast period of 2017-2024.

Cosmetic Palettes Market- Key Players:

Some of the key players of cosmetic palettes market are Frost Cosmetics, LLC, Akey Group LLC, HCP Packaging Co., Ltd., Elcos Co., Ltd., Z Produx, Inc., Mktg Industry Srl, and International Cosmetic Suppliers Ltd.

