According to the International Coffee Organization, the global coffee consumption has exhibited a modest growth in the past couple of years. The demand for coffee is increasing in emerging markets, wherein exports are at the forefront of supply chain. In the years to come, coffee will remain as a predominant staple dairy beverage in consumer diets across the globe, but its consumption levels are less likely to attain a new high. Production of coffee is also expected to witness presence of lucrative incentives provided by governments towards promotion of cash crop farming.

Fact.MR projects that the global market for coffee will witness a moderate growth in the next five years. After considering a slew of factors influencing the dynamic growth of coffee markets across several regions, the global coffee consumption is pegged to procure over US$ 34 Bn revenues towards the end of forecast period, 2017-2022.

Arabica Coffee to Remain in Great Demand

In 2017, global sales of coffee made of Arabica grade is expected to exceed US$ 14 Bn revenues. The demand for Robusta grade coffee will also gain traction, particularly due to their roasted nature, and higher presence of chlorogenic acid – intake of which can boost natural weight loss. By the end of 2022, the demand for coffee will continue to witness an uptick in regions such as Europe and Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ). Manufacturers will be targeting regions with ample availability of raw coffee bean and presence of regulations that promote large-scale coffee cultivation.

Towards the end of 2022, the APEJ region will emerge as the largest market for coffee, procuring an estimated value of US$ 13.3 Bn. Europe and North America will also record impressive sales of coffee products, collectively contributing to nearly one-third share on global revenues.

Traditional Grocery Stores to Record Impressive Sales

The report also projects supermarkets as the largest sales channel for coffee, revenues from which are expected to showcase healthy CAGR. Through 2022, traditional grocery stores will also emerge as promising sales channel, while a nascent growth in online sales of coffee products will reflect lower penetration of e-commerce sales platforms. Production of hot drinks will be viewed as the largest application of coffee, followed by ready-to-drink coffee. Manufacturers are also expected to explore the low-reaping applications of coffee in production of cosmetics, nutraceuticals, and pharmaceuticals.

Competition Tracking

The report has also profiled companies that are expected to remain active in global expansion of coffee market. These include, Nestlé S.A., Starbucks Corp., Jacobs, Douwe Egberts, Unilever Plc, Tata Global Beverages, Strauss Group Ltd., Matthew, Algie & Co. Ltd., The Kraft Heinz Co., Tchibo coffee, and Keurig Green Mountain.

