Market Scenario

Cladding System is a non-loadbearing skin or layer attached to the outside of a home to shed water and protect the building from the effects of weather. Increasing infrastructure and construction activities are the key factors driving the growth of the cladding system market. The properties of such systems such as it provides thermal insulation, helps create controlled environment condition, protect the building from external environment, prevent the spread of fire and so on, fuel the growth of the market. However, high cost of the system may hamper the growth of cladding systems market. Cladding System market is expected to grow at CAGR of 6% by 2022.

Regional Analysis of Cladding System Market

North America dominates the Cladding System market because of the willingness of companies in the region to take up capital intensive projects, along with availability of the skilled labors. Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at significant pace during the forecasted period because of rapid growth in construction sector

Key Players

The key players of global cladding system market report include- Tata Steel Ltd, Alcoa Inc., Etex Group, James Hardie Industries Plc., Boral Ltd, Axiall Corporation, CSR Ltd., Nichiha Corporation, Cembrit Holding A/S, and Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA.

The report for Global Cladding System Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

