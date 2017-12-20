A recent study conducted by Future Market Insights evaluates that an estimated 144,403 KT of barley, which was worth over US$ 20 billion, was consumed globally in 2016. The study further anticipates that by the end of 2026, more than 180,000 KT of barley will be consumed in the world, amounting to revenues worth over US$ 28 billion.

With respect to revenues, the global barley market will soar at just 3.3% CAGR, while volume-wise growth in the market will be registering a sluggish increment a 2.4% CAGR. Several research findings in Future Market Insights’ report, titled “Barley Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2016-2026,” project that barley producers are less likely to reap profits from food making applications, and from the use of barley in personal care products, animal feed and pharmaceuticals. Breweries will continue using up a major chunk of barley being produced in the world. According to the report, alcoholic beverages will remain the largest application of barley, accounting for more than 30% revenue share through 2026. Demand for barley will remain considerably high in food industries, while barley producers will also witness a significant rise in demand for feed-grade barley for production of animal feed.

Malt-Grade Barley worth US$ 8 Billion Consumed in 2016

In-depth analysis on the global market for barley has revealed that malt-grade barley will remain the dominant barley grade available in the market. Food-grade, cosmetic-grade and pharmaceutical-grade barley will keep losing their prominence and incur dip in terms of their share on the global barley revenues amassed during 2016 and 2026. While malt-grade barley’s contribution to global revenues will grow during the forecast period, revenue share of feed-grade barley will remain consistent at 27.4%.

Rise in Production of Whole Grain Barley and Barley Malt

In 2016, nearly 55,000 KT on whole grain barley was consumed in the wold. Over the forecast period, whole grain barley is expected to gain traction as a versatile ingredient in production of food products and non-alcoholic beverages. Along with whole grain barley, global production of barley malt is also expected to rise through 2026.

Collectively, barley malt and whole grain barley will account for above 60% of global revenues during the projection period. However, global demand for pearl barley and barley flakes is predicted to experience a marginal decline. Barley grits will continue to serve as raw ingredient for production of animal feed, while global consumption of barley flour will remain consistent through 2026.

Western Europe & Asia-Pacific – Fastest-Growing Barley Markets

Growth in sales of barley will remain contingent upon the increasing production of alcoholic beverages. According to the report’s regional analysis on global barley market, Western Europe’s barley revenues are projected to rise at 3.7% CAGR. Growth of global barley market will be instrumented by notable contribution of European barley producers such as Muntons plc, IREKS GmbH, Malteurop Group, Soufflet Group, Crisp Malting Group, and Global Malt GmbH & Co. KG

Meanwhile, more than 45,000 KT of barley will be contributed by Asia-Pacific barley producers by the end of 2026. North America will also witness rise in barley consumption by accounting for more than US$ 5 billion revenues by 2026-end. US-based companies such as Cargill, Incorporated, Grain Millers, Inc., Rahr Malting Co., and Briess Malt & Ingredients Co. are some of the leading barley producers in the world.

As Latin America’s barley revenues are anticipated to impose an unswerving share on global revenues through 2026, regions such as Eastern Europe and Middle East & Africa (MEA) will have lowered their input towards the growth of global barley market. Other key players in the global barley market include Maltexco SA (Chile) and Grain Corp (Australia).

