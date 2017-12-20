Automotive Sensor Market 2017

Summary:

Global Automotive Sensor Market information research report, by Sensor types (Temperature, Motion, Pressure, Gas, Optical), by Method (MEMS, NMEMS), by Application (Automobile, Body electronics), by Vehicle type (Heavy vehicle) – Global Forecast 2027

Market Synopsis of Automotive Sensor Market:

Market Scenario:

Over the last 30 years, vehicle electronic systems are growing rapidly. The evolution of microcontroller and sensor technologies is providing authority to automobile industries to develop complex systems which can provide higher levels of vehicle control and safety to the end consumers. The Global automotive sensor market is increasing due to growing urbanization, rising environmental concerns, and increasing disposable income of middle class population.

Key players

Some of the major players in Global Automotive Sensor Market include Analog Devices Inc. (US), Avago Technologies (CA), Bosch Sensortec (Germany), Bourns (CA), CTS Corporation (US), Denso Corporation (Japan), Gill sensors & controls (UK), Delphi automobile (UK) among others.

Request For Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/789

Market Segmentation

Global Automotive Sensor Market has been segmented into sensor types, method, applications and by vehicle type. By Sensor type includes- pressure sensor, temperature sensor, position sensor, motion sensor, optical sensor, torque sensor, gas sensor, level sensor and others. By method market has been segmented as – micro- electro-mechanical systems (MEMS), non- electro-mechanical systems (Non-MEMS), Nano- electro-mechanical systems (NMEMS) and others. By Application market includes automobile, safety and control, body electronics and others. By Vehicle type, market has been segmented as conventional fuel cars, alternative fuel cars, heavy vehicles and others.

Study Objective of Automotive Sensor Market

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global automotive sensor market

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

To analyze the Automotive Sensor market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porter’s five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW)

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment, by sensor type, by methods, by application, by vehicle type and sub-segments.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global automotive sensor market

The report for Global Automotive Sensor Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions

Complete Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/automotive-sensor-market-789

Table of Contents

1 REPORT EXCERPTS

2 MARKET DEFINITION

3 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4 FORECAST INDICATORS

5 MARKET ANALYSIS

6 AUTOMOTIVE SENSOR MARKET VALUE & VOLUME FORECAST (2015-2027) (USD $MILLION)

7 AUTOMOTIVE SENSOR MARKET, BY SENSOR TYPES MARKET VALUE & VOLUME FORECAST (2015-2027) (USD $MILLION)

8 AUTOMOTIVE SENSOR MARKET, BY METHOD MARKET VALUE & VOLUME FORECAST (2015-2027) (USD $MILLION)

9 AUTOMOTIVE SENSOR MARKET, BY APPLICATION MARKET VALUE & VOLUME FORECAST (2015-2027) (USD $MILLION)

10 AUTOMOTIVE SENSOR MARKET, BY VEHICLE TYPE MARKET VALUE & VOLUME FORECAST (2015-2027) (USD $MILLION)

11 AUTOMOTIVE SENSOR MARKET, BY REGION MARKET VALUE & VOLUME FORECAST (2015-2027) (USD $MILLION)

12 COMPANY LANDSCAPE

13 COMPANY PROFILE

14 MRFR CONSLUSION

15 APPENDIX

Continued…….

