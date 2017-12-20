Atlantic Accounting and Taxation Services have become a very popular name among the companies which provide reliable accounting and tax services to Ltd’s and Close Corporations. Based upon their years of experience in accounting and taxation services, this company caters from small to medium sized corporate organisations as well as larger corporate clients which have turnovers close to R100 million. The company is amember of SAIPA (The South African Institute of Professional Accounts) and as a tax practitioner with SARS shows its trustworthiness.

They also offer “one stop shopping” for their clients and cater to many diverse service areas and their numerous client testimonials show evidence of their exceptional level of service.They have succeeded to achieve the ultimate client satisfaction.

Listed below are their Services Offered:

1. Accounting

2. Taxation

3. Other services

The three services have been briefly explained below:



Accounting

As they are registered with SAIPA as a Practising professional accountant they can perform responsibilities like Preparation of the Annual Financial Statements for (Pty) Ltd’s, Close Corporations and Trusts, Registration as the Independent Accounting Professional to (Pty) Ltd’s,Registration as the Accounting Officer to Close Corporations, and Registration as the Independent Accounting Professional to Trusts.

They also can offer bookkeeping and accounting functions,Detailed VAT reporting function including submission of the VAT201 return,Monthly management reporting to the client and recommendations,Payroll preparation and monthly PAYE return,Preparation of the books of account and Annual Financial Statements for the Sole Trader.

Taxation

As a registered tax practitioner, they provide solutions to all tax matters relating to Corporates, Trusts, and Individuals. They also offer services like Tax strategy, planning and advice,Tax incentives and allowances for SME’s,Tax matters and advice relating to Trusts, Individual tax returns, VAT and PAYE returns, Capital Gains Tax, Dividend Tax, Tax Compromise Applications, salary packages and tax optimisation.

Other Services

Their other services include registration of New (Pty) Ltd.’s, VAT, PAYE, UIF, SDL, WCA,BEEE certification for EME’s,Import and export licence application assistance,Tax Clearance Certificates,statutory return,Corporate and Trust secretarial services, Business Valuations, Due Diligence Testing, WCA and Department of Labour returns.

They also offer live discussion or consulting over phones. All queries of the clients will be answered within 24 hours. Clients can also send their queries via email.

For more information, visit the company website: http://atlanticaccounting.co.za/

About The Company

Atlantic Accounting and Taxation Services is a Cape Town based company that provides tax and accounting services since 1995. It ensures worthy and reliableaccounting and taxation servicesto small to medium sized corporate organisations.

Contact:

181 Blaauwberg Rd, Table View

Cape Town, 7441, South Africa

Tel: +27 (0)21 556 1641