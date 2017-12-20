Market Highlights:

Advanced process control (APC) systems are a set of excellent control and optimization products, which are fully integrated into a uniquely powerful collection that meet the requirements of every application, from a small-scale single-unit plant to a large-scale multi-unit facility. It enables the organization to increase the efficiency, productivity, and to reduce the downtime of the industry.

The competitive landscape of global advanced process control market is formed by major players of the market. The automated process control has driven many areas like oil & gas, power, pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, chemical, and others. North America leads the market for global advanced process control. ABB Group (U.S.) a leader in automation and robotics recently won an order to provide overall process control to SCA’s Ostrand Pulp mill expansion. The aim of the project is to double the production capacity of bleached softwood Kraft pulp. Valmet’s (Finland) APC application has improved combustion for the biomass boiler at West Rock’s Covington mill in Virginia, USA. By optimizing combustion, the mill has been able to maximize and increase the main steam output of the biomass boiler beyond the maximum continuous rating (MCR). Other benefits include more stable and controlled boiler steam output as well as improved operational uniformity across shifts, furnace symmetry, and spray valve control.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4805

Major Key Players

The major players involved in the development of advanced process control market include: ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Aspen Technology, Inc. (U.S.), Emerson Electric Co. (U.S.), General Electric Co. (U.S.), Honeywell International, Inc. (U.S.), Rockwell Automation, Inc. (U.S.), Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Schneider Electric SE (France) and Siemens AG (Germany).

The Global Advanced Process Control Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific region plays a major role in contributing to advanced process control due to the infrastructure development and rising demand for energy-efficient production process. Japan’s Yokogawa Electric Corporation has teamed up with Shell to develop a new process control platform, which it says can help speed up and simplify the process of designing, deploying and maintaining advanced process control applications. Functions of the software suite include multivariable model predictive control (a function for modelling the dynamic characteristics of plant responses and controlling multiple variables based on model predictions); soft sensing (a function for estimating quality in real time based on temperature, flow rate, pressure and other process values); and the ability to perform various types of calculations and customize settings.

Browse Full Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/advanced-process-control-market-4805

The global advanced process control market is segmented on the basis of type, revenue source, application, and region. On the basis of the type, the segment is further classified into advanced regulatory control, multivariable predictive control, inferential control, sequential control, and compressor control. On the basis of the revenue source, the segment is further divided in to software and services. APC caters wide area of applications like oil & gas, power, pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, chemical and others.

Intended Audience