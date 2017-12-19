Zapyle.com, launches its first in-house label, ISU

~ISU, the private label by Zapyle.com, endeavours to offer trendy and great quality fashion solutions to millennial women~

Bengaluru, 19th December, 2017: Following the success of Zapyle.com, the online marketplace has unveiled its private label, ISU, at an event in Bengaluru. Pronounced ‘is YOU’, this label aims to offer the latest in fashion and be the new go-to brand for millennial women.

Inspired by the bright lights of London, this collection consists of the latest edgy and downtown styles and has everything one needs to keep one’s wardrobe looking fresh all year round. From party-ready bodycon dresses, to ripped skinny jeans, embellished jumpsuits and comfortable day dresses – ISU is the obvious go-to collection for the girl who is young, wild and free.

To kick of the launch, a press conference was held addressing the media and several bloggers followed by a keynote speech by the founder, Rashi Menda. The event also featured a fashion show, which highlighted select pieces across three lines, party, casuals and denims. The crowd cheered as blogger, Sridevi, took to the ramp in the ‘Blake’ dress. The LBD with an embellished sheer back draws inspiration from Blake Lively’s style and is the perfect outfit for a fun night out with the girls. The brand packs a promise of style and versatility.

Rashi Menda, Founder & CEO of Zapyle.com & ISU, at the event said, “With a vision to understand Indian customers, ISU aims to empower buyers giving them a choice to pick the best trends suiting their taste. With the knowledge of Indian consumer behaviour and current market trends, we bring in a total co-ordinated solution for clothing and accessories to make wardrobe a platform of self expression and status quo. ISU brings in an unconventional spirit of freedom in expression and we are excited to launch this label”

Always on-the-go and looking for the right outfit? This collection is just for you!