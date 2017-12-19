According to a new report Global Visual Analytics Market, published by KBV research, the Global Visual Analytics Market size is expected to reach $7.7 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 22% CAGR during the forecast period.

The North America market holds the largest market share in Global Visual Analytics Solution Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023 growing at a CAGR of 18.9 % during the forecast period.

The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 25.6% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Visual Analytics Services Market. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 28.9% during (2017 – 2023).

The Sales & Marketing market holds the largest market share in Global Visual Analytics Market by Business Function in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Supply Chain Management market is expected to witness a CAGR of 23.5% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Human Resource market would garner market share of $1,199.5 million by 2023.

The Large Enterprises market holds the largest market share in Global Visual Analytics Market by Organization Size in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Small & Medium Enterprises market is expected to witness a CAGR of 26.6% during (2017 – 2023).

Full Report: http://kbvresearch.com/visual-analytics-market/

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Visual Analytics Market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute, Inc., Tableau Software, Microsoft Corporation, Microstrategy Incorporated, TIBCO (The Information Bus Company) Software Inc., and Qliktech Technologies Inc.

Global Visual Analytics Market Size Segmentation

By Type

Solution

Services

Professional

Managed

By Business Function

Sales & Marketing

Finance & IT

Supply Chain Management

Human Resource

Others

By Organization Size

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Deployment Mode

Cloud

On-Premise

By Vertical

BFSI

Government

Energy & Utilities

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Retail

Telecom & IT

Transportation & Logistics

Others

By Geography

North America Visual Analytics Market Size

US Visual Analytics Market Size

Canada Visual Analytics Market Size

Mexico Visual Analytics Market Size

Rest of North America Visual Analytics Market Size

Europe Visual Analytics Market

Germany Visual Analytics Market

UK Visual Analytics Market

France Visual Analytics Market

Russia Visual Analytics Market

Spain Visual Analytics Market

Italy Visual Analytics Market

Rest of Europe Visual Analytics Market

Asia Pacific Visual Analytics Market

China Visual Analytics Market

Japan Visual Analytics Market

India Visual Analytics Market

South Korea Visual Analytics Market

Singapore Visual Analytics Market

Malaysia Visual Analytics Market

Rest of Asia Pacific Visual Analytics Market

LAMEA Visual Analytics Market

Brazil Visual Analytics Market

Argentina Visual Analytics Market

UAE Visual Analytics Market

Saudi Arabia Visual Analytics Market

South Africa Visual Analytics Market

Nigeria Visual Analytics Market

Rest of LAMEA Visual Analytics Market

Companies Profiled

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

SAS Institute, Inc.

Tableau Software

Microsoft Corporation

Microstrategy Incorporated

TIBCO (The Information Bus Company) Software Inc.

Qliktech Technologies Inc.

Unique Offerings from KBV Research

Exhaustive coverage of Global Visual Analytics Market Size

Highest number of market tables and figures

Subscription based model available

Guaranteed best price

Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Related Reports:

North America Visual Analytics Market (2017-2023)

Europe Visual Analytics Market (2017-2023)

Asia Pacific Visual Analytics Market (2017-2023)

LAMEA Visual Analytics Market (2017-2023)