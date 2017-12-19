According to a new report Global Visual Analytics Market, published by KBV research, the Global Visual Analytics Market size is expected to reach $7.7 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 22% CAGR during the forecast period.
The North America market holds the largest market share in Global Visual Analytics Solution Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023 growing at a CAGR of 18.9 % during the forecast period.
The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 25.6% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Visual Analytics Services Market. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 28.9% during (2017 – 2023).
The Sales & Marketing market holds the largest market share in Global Visual Analytics Market by Business Function in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Supply Chain Management market is expected to witness a CAGR of 23.5% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Human Resource market would garner market share of $1,199.5 million by 2023.
The Large Enterprises market holds the largest market share in Global Visual Analytics Market by Organization Size in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Small & Medium Enterprises market is expected to witness a CAGR of 26.6% during (2017 – 2023).
Full Report: http://kbvresearch.com/visual-analytics-market/
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Visual Analytics Market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute, Inc., Tableau Software, Microsoft Corporation, Microstrategy Incorporated, TIBCO (The Information Bus Company) Software Inc., and Qliktech Technologies Inc.
