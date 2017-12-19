In this report, the United States Building & Construction Sheets Market 2017 is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022

Geographically, this report splits the United States market into seven regions:

The West

Southwest

The Middle Atlantic

New England

The South

The Midwest

with sales (volume), revenue (value), market share and growth rate of Building & Construction Sheets in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast).

United States Building & Construction Sheets market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Building & Construction Sheets sales volume, price, revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

Paul Bauder GmbH & Co. KG

GAF Materials Corporation

Atlas Roofing Corporation

CertainTeed Corporation

Owens Corning Corp.

Etex

North American Roofing Services, Inc.

Fletcher Building Limited

Icopal ApS

EURAMAX

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Bitumen

Rubber

Metal

Polymer

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Flooring

Walls & Ceiling

Windows

Doors

Roofing

Building Envelop

Electrical

HVAC

Plumbing

Table of Contents

United States Building & Construction Sheets Market Report 2017

1 Building & Construction Sheets Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Building & Construction Sheets

1.2 Classification of Building & Construction Sheets by Product Category

1.2.1 United States Building & Construction Sheets Market Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type (2012-2022)

1.2.2 United States Building & Construction Sheets Market Size (Sales Volume) Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016

1.2.3 Bitumen

1.2.4 Rubber

1.2.5 Metal

1.2.6 Polymer

1.3 United States Building & Construction Sheets Market by Application/End Users

1.3.1 United States Building & Construction Sheets Market Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2012-2022)

1.3.2 Flooring

1.3.3 Walls & Ceiling

1.3.4 Windows

1.3.5 Doors

1.3.6 Roofing

1.3.7 Building Envelop

1.3.8 Electrical

1.3.9 HVAC

1.3.10 Plumbing

1.4 United States Building & Construction Sheets Market by Region

1.4.1 United States Building & Construction Sheets Market Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)

1.4.2 The West Building & Construction Sheets Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.3 Southwest Building & Construction Sheets Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.4 The Middle Atlantic Building & Construction Sheets Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.5 New England Building & Construction Sheets Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.6 The South Building & Construction Sheets Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.7 The Midwest Building & Construction Sheets Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.5 United States Market Size (Value and Volume) of Building & Construction Sheets (2012-2022)

1.5.1 United States Building & Construction Sheets Sales and Growth Rate (2012-2022)

1.5.2 United States Building & Construction Sheets Revenue and Growth Rate (2012-2022)

2 United States Building & Construction Sheets Market Competition by Players/Suppliers

2.1 United States Building & Construction Sheets Sales and Market Share of Key Players/Suppliers (2012-2017)

2.2 United States Building & Construction Sheets Revenue and Share by Players/Suppliers (2012-2017)

2.3 United States Building & Construction Sheets Average Price by Players/Suppliers (2012-2017)

2.4 United States Building & Construction Sheets Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.4.1 United States Building & Construction Sheets Market Concentration Rate

2.4.2 United States Building & Construction Sheets Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Players/Suppliers

2.4.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion in United States Market

2.5 United States Players/Suppliers Building & Construction Sheets Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

3 United States Building & Construction Sheets Sales (Volume) and Revenue (Value) by Region (2012-2017)

3.1 United States Building & Construction Sheets Sales and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)

3.2 United States Building & Construction Sheets Revenue and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)

3.3 United States Building & Construction Sheets Price by Region (2012-2017)

4 United States Building & Construction Sheets Sales (Volume) and Revenue (Value) by Type (Product Category) (2012-2017)

4.1 United States Building & Construction Sheets Sales and Market Share by Type (Product Category) (2012-2017)

4.2 United States Building & Construction Sheets Revenue and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)

4.3 United States Building & Construction Sheets Price by Type (2012-2017)

4.4 United States Building & Construction Sheets Sales Growth Rate by Type (2012-2017)

5 United States Building & Construction Sheets Sales (Volume) by Application (2012-2017)

5.1 United States Building & Construction Sheets Sales and Market Share by Application (2012-2017)

5.2 United States Building & Construction Sheets Sales Growth Rate by Application (2012-2017)

5.3 Market Drivers and Opportunities

6 United States Building & Construction Sheets Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data

6.1 Paul Bauder GmbH & Co. KG

6.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

6.1.2 Building & Construction Sheets Product Category, Application and Specification

6.1.2.1 Product A

6.1.2.2 Product B

6.1.3 Paul Bauder GmbH & Co. KG Building & Construction Sheets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

6.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.2 GAF Materials Corporation

6.2.2 Building & Construction Sheets Product Category, Application and Specification

6.2.2.1 Product A

6.2.2.2 Product B

6.2.3 GAF Materials Corporation Building & Construction Sheets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

6.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.3 Atlas Roofing Corporation

6.3.2 Building & Construction Sheets Product Category, Application and Specification

6.3.2.1 Product A

6.3.2.2 Product B

6.3.3 Atlas Roofing Corporation Building & Construction Sheets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

6.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.4 CertainTeed Corporation

6.4.2 Building & Construction Sheets Product Category, Application and Specification

6.4.2.1 Product A

6.4.2.2 Product B

6.4.3 CertainTeed Corporation Building & Construction Sheets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

6.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.5 Owens Corning Corp.

6.5.2 Building & Construction Sheets Product Category, Application and Specification

6.5.2.1 Product A

6.5.2.2 Product B

6.5.3 Owens Corning Corp. Building & Construction Sheets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

6.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.6 Etex

6.6.2 Building & Construction Sheets Product Category, Application and Specification

6.6.2.1 Product A

6.6.2.2 Product B

6.6.3 Etex Building & Construction Sheets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

6.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.7 North American Roofing Services, Inc.

6.7.2 Building & Construction Sheets Product Category, Application and Specification

6.7.2.1 Product A

6.7.2.2 Product B

6.7.3 North American Roofing Services, Inc. Building & Construction Sheets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

6.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.8 Fletcher Building Limited

6.8.2 Building & Construction Sheets Product Category, Application and Specification

6.8.2.1 Product A

6.8.2.2 Product B

6.8.3 Fletcher Building Limited Building & Construction Sheets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

6.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.9 Icopal ApS

6.9.2 Building & Construction Sheets Product Category, Application and Specification

6.9.2.1 Product A

6.9.2.2 Product B

6.9.3 Icopal ApS Building & Construction Sheets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

6.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.10 EURAMAX

6.10.2 Building & Construction Sheets Product Category, Application and Specification

6.10.2.1 Product A

6.10.2.2 Product B

6.10.3 EURAMAX Building & Construction Sheets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

6.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7 Building & Construction Sheets Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Building & Construction Sheets Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.1.4 Market Concentration Rate of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.2.1 Raw Materials

7.2.2 Labor Cost

7.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Building & Construction Sheets

8 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

8.1 Building & Construction Sheets Industrial Chain Analysis

8.2 Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing

8.3 Raw Materials Sources of Building & Construction Sheets Major Manufacturers in 2016

8.4 Downstream Buyers

9 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

9.2 Market Positioning

9.2.1 Pricing Strategy

9.2.2 Brand Strategy

9.2.3 Target Client

9.3 Distributors/Traders List

10 Market Effect Factors Analysis

10.1 Technology Progress/Risk

10.1.1 Substitutes Threat

10.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

10.2 Consumer Needs/Customer Preference Change

10.3 Economic/Political Environmental Change

11 United States Building & Construction Sheets Market Size (Value and Volume) Forecast (2017-2022)

11.1 United States Building & Construction Sheets Sales Volume, Revenue Forecast (2017-2022)

11.2 United States Building & Construction Sheets Sales Volume Forecast by Type (2017-2022)

11.3 United States Building & Construction Sheets Sales Volume Forecast by Application (2017-2022)

11.4 United States Building & Construction Sheets Sales Volume Forecast by Region (2017-2022)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Appendix

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

