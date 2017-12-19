Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE)’s latest addition is a report on the global energy efficient lighting technology market. This report analyzes the performance of the global market for energy efficient lighting technology over an eight year period from 2017 to 2025. Besides a comprehensive value and volume forecast, this report further furnishes information and insights on the drivers, challenges, opportunities, and trends likely to influence the market during the study period. The report leverages a tried and tested methodology of research in the assessment of the global market estimations. The report includes the global energy efficient lighting technology market value chain and emphasizes the various regulations and policies prevalent in the worldwide market.

Report Structure

The report follows a systematic structure that presents the global energy efficient lighting technology market analysis and insights in an easy-to-read manner. The preface provides an introduction to the global energy efficient lighting technology market. This is followed by a definition of the market and scope, taxonomy of the market, the main objectives of this research study, and the top highlights of the research.

Global Energy Efficient Lighting Technology Market: Segmental Analysis

The global energy efficient lighting technology market is segmented into Product Type (Gas Discharge Lamps, Incandescent Lamp, Arc Lamp, Light Emitting Diode); Application (Government, Residential, Commercial); Correlated Color Temperature (More Than 6500K, 5000K-6500K, 4000K- 5000K, 3500K – 4000K, 2700K-3000K); and Region (South America, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe, North America). The report provides detailed forecasts for each segment and also provides a segmental market attractiveness index. The energy efficient lighting technology market across every region is studied in detail in this report and in-depth information on the key regional trends, regional market value and volume forecast, and market attractiveness analysis is provided.

Global Energy Efficient Lighting Technology Market: Competition Analysis

One of the most important sections in the report features the competitive assessment of the global energy efficient lighting technology market. This section provides information on the current global market structure and the market share held by the various companies in the worldwide energy efficient lighting technology market. The report also includes a detailed profiling of some of the leading players engaged in the business of energy efficient lighting technology with businesses in different regions across the world. These profiles include detailed information about the specific companies such as their product and brand positioning, product offerings, financial details, business and go-to-market strategies, recent market developments, and future market outlook.

A comprehensive company SWOT analysis highlighting the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats of the companies provides useful information to new market entrants as well as existing players to understand what the current market leaders are doing to stay at the top in this competitive market for energy efficient lighting technology at a global level. Some of the top companies profiled in this report include Zumtobel Group AG, Toshiba Lighting & Technology Corporation, Royal Philips Electronics, Osram, Nichia Corporation, LIGMAN Lighting Co., Ltd, GE Lighting, Eaton, Digital Lumens, Inc., Cree Inc, Cooper Lighting, Bridgelux Inc., Bajaj Electricals Ltd, and Apple.

