The Middle Section of St Columba’s school held the Sports Meet, Columbix 2017 on Wednesday, 13th December. The sunny weather, the beautifully decorated Middle School field, vibrant costumes and a fantastic turnout from the parents enthused the students who were eager to showcase their performance.

Lt General D.S. Hooda, an alumnus of the school, was the guest of honour and encouraged the students. The programme commenced with a welcome address followed by an impressive march past by the contingents of the five houses. After the solemn oath taking ceremony by the participants, the principal Br E.L. Miranda declared the meet open, followed by the release of balloons symbolising the student’s aspiration to soar high.

The audience witnessed an enthusiastic and well synchronized drill display by the students of classes 4 to 7 next. The energised aerobic routine, perfectly coordinated Surya Namaskar, impressive Tai Chi exercises and a splendid half hoopla drill underlined the importance of fitness and collaborative effort- the theme of the event. The campus echoed with loud cheers for the track events that included 75 meters race, 150 meters race and relay races.

The splendid novelty races added an element of fun and excitement to the event. The sports meet concluded with the principal’s address and the vote of thanks where Br Miranda lauded the effort put in by the students, teachers and the supporting staff. The event culminated with the singing of the Columban anthem.