Pune, December 19, 2017 — Skillsoft, the global leader in corporate learning, announced today that Training Industry selected the company as a Top 20 IT Training Company. This year marks the sixth consecutive time Training Industry has honored Skillsoft as one of the top providers of training services and technologies.

“Year over year, Training Industry recognizes our IT Training resources which is a testament to the significant investment we have made in creating world-class content,” said Bill Donoghue, chairman and CEO of the Skillsoft Group. “As we keep a close pulse on the needs of large enterprise organizations and their IT skilling needs, Skillsoft recognizes an upcoming demand for versatile IT professionals who are equipped and proficient with both technical and business skills. We have made significant investments to ensure we have the solutions to meet the organization training needs for the dynamic IT landscape.”

Skillsoft’s IT Skills & Certification training provides a range of learning modalities and solutions that can help with IT skills development from beginner to advanced, across a wide range of disciplines. Skillsoft offers a vast array of IT learning solutions with instant access across many modalities: videos, courses, books, assessments, mentoring, virtual hands-on practice labs and more. These learning assets can be used to support the organization’s continuous learning needs—from solving an immediate technical problem to building a well-rounded set of IT skills, to preparing for certification exams. Highly-credentialed subject matter experts develop all of Skillsoft’s IT learning solutions.

Training Industry based their selection of this year’s Top 20 IT Training Company List on the following criteria:

• Breadth and quality of IT training content and courses

• Leadership and innovation in IT training

• Company size and growth potential

• Quality and number of clients

• Awards, recognition and competitive differentiation

“The companies on this year’s Top 20 IT Training Companies list lead the way in providing IT infrastructure, programming and database training,” said Ken Taylor, president of Training Industry, Inc. “The companies selected for the 2017 IT Training Companies Top 20 List have adapted their content and courses over time to accommodate learner preferences and desired delivery modalities.”

