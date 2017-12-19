Santamedical has reduced the price of SM-165 pulse oximeter to $18.95 for limited period only.

Santamedical is known for its class apart health care products bringing smile in millions and millions of people across the globe. The brand has always gave priority to its customers, their needs and has put forth constant efforts to ease down life of people with their advanced devices. Santamedical SM-165 is a hot selling device of the brand and to celebrate Christmas ecstasy the brand has come up with an exciting offer on this device.

What is Pulse Oximeter?

Pulse oximeter is a device used to measure the oxygen saturation level and pulse rate. The device is essential especial for the people suffering from COPD or any other lung disease.

Santamedical Pulse Oximeter is preferred by many elite doctors and health care professionals of USA. The device loaded with features making it one of most preferred oximeter. Below is the list of features giving it an edge above:-

• Accuracy: Santamedical has ensured the quality and accuracy of the device as the device was tested several times and also got the approval by FDA.

• User Friendly: The Pulse Oximeter is quite easy to use and it works a complete non-invasive method, enabling the user to use the device without taking any outside help. The device has got hinge, patient simply needs to glide a finger there and wait till the readings are displayed on the screen.

• Multi-directional Screen: The device is equipped with OLED multi-directional screen as it’s display rotates in the direction held by the user. The fonts are big in size and with bright light making it easy to see the readings even in dark. The OLED screen displays, pulse wave, pulse rate, bar graph, battery level and SpO2 level.

• Ultra Portable: The device looks more of like a toy and is smaller than an average palm size making it easy to carry and it works on batteries making it a travel friendly device.

To make your merriment merrier, Santamedical has reduced it’s price for limited period, earlier the device was priced for $24.95 and the the company is offering SM-165 for just $18.95.

Product link: https://santamedical.com/product/santamedical-generation-2-sm-165-fingertip-pulse-oximeter/