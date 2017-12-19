Global Pet Care Market: Comprehensive Overview

The global pet care market is substantiating a sturdy growth with next generation pet tracking and monitoring breakthroughs, such as Whistle 3 for more reliable, faster, and smarter pet care. The wireless and GPS enabled device works remarkably for locating a lost pet and taking charge of the pet’s daily activities and exercise. With phenomenal features such as companion mobile app, accurate location tracking, and waterproof on-collar device of all shapes and sizes, Whistle 3 is currently making the cut in the industry. The advanced pet tracking gadget is a fine illustration of the market’s quantum leap in technology.

The global pet care market report brings to light some of the salient factors and progressions of the industry while presenting two pivotal segmentations. The analysts have segmented the market taking into consideration the major geographical regions. With reference to the different pet types, the market is split into five segments and an exclusive segment which incorporates the not-so-common types of pets.

In respect of the several microeconomic and macroeconomic aspects making a difference in the international pet care market, the report foresees the growth factors and their impact for the forecast period 2016–2024. Interested parties also have access to the present and future market scenario as the study spotlights the prevailing trends and market size until the end of the forecast period. Overall, the report offers an across-the-board analysis of the market to help make knowledgeable business decisions and have a preliminary visibility of the future market.

Global Pet Care Market: Trends and Prospects

The pet care market is mainly comprised of pet health care and pet food on a worldwide platform. Pet owners are taking to premium food products and creative grooming commodities to care for their domestic pets. This has considerably raised the spending limit of pet owners in the industry, thereby adding to the growth of the global market. As pet owners are accepting their pets as family members due to altering cultural and socioeconomic factors, the market is expected to witness a valuable growth. In addition to the aforementioned drivers, the escalating disposable income of pet owners belonging to the middle income group and rising trend of nuclear family are anticipated to lay a robust foundation for the advancement of the market.

The global pet care market could find some hurdles in its growth path due to strict cultural and government regulations, rising incidence of allergies from pets, and swelling prices of pet care products. Howbeit, the elevating concerns towards pets and surging number of pet owners are envisioned to repair the shortcomings of the market.

Global Pet Care Market: Geographical Evaluation

With the lowest birth rate in the world, China is foretold to boost the global pet care market as the average income population chooses to spend more on their pets rather than having children. However, India tops the Asia Pacific market in terms of healthy growth. Comparative prospects are also expected to be witnessed by North America in the international market.

Global Pet Care Market: Competitive Landscape Analysis

The competitive landscape of the global pet care market is envisaged to be driven by extended trends and innovations apart from the usual pet care products. Services such as pet day care and pet training are prophesied to influence the market. The report elaborates more on the competitive scenario of the market, taking into account other decisive factors.

