Hong Kong; 19, December 2017: The demand for the energy is increasing stupendously across the world and sustainable energy development projects are the need of the hour. The world needs to focus on the energy creation channels that do not harm the ecosystem on our planet. Many believe that the nuclear energy can be harnessed to overcome the energy crisis that many parts of the world are facing currently. To ponder upon all these imminent issues related to energy generation using nuclear technology, leaders from around the world are going to congregate at London at the Global Nuclear Investment Summit 2018.

The nuclear energy financial service provider of the world, Ocean Nuclear is organizing the summit, bringing together policy makers, industry leaders, thinkers, energy conservationists, environmentalists and others at a single platform to shape the future of the worldwide energy sector. According to the company spokesperson, they are expecting the presence of the world famous leaders, like Barak Obama, Tony Blair, Bill Gates and others whom they have invited for the Summit. The registration is open for the Summit, which is going to take place in March 2018 in London.

The spokesperson reveals that the GNIS 2018 will witness the presence of the influencers and investors of the nuclear energy industry who will brainstorm and cooperate to chalk out the sustainable energy development plans that will benefit the mankind and the planet at large. The Summit will offer a platform to the experts from the finance and nuclear sectors to brainstorm on global nuclear technological innovations that will drive the growth of the energy sector.

The organizer of the Summit aims at enhancing the rigorous financing tools to speed up the nuclear energy project developments across the world. With this objective, the Summit will be co-organized in various countries in the following years in association with the strategic partners in these countries. The spokesperson is hopeful about achieving the broad objectives of the Summit and says, “We are committed to enforcing the structural optimization of the energy harnessing project with sustainable goals remaining intact. One can learn more about the Summit and About Us by visiting our website or our offices.”

About Ocean Nuclear:

Ocean Nuclear is a global nuclear energy financial service provider. Ocean Nuclear specializes in providing capital market services to energy projects worldwide. Ocean Nuclear was launched in 2017 and has set up offices in London, Hong Kong, Shenzhen, and Shanghai. Ocean Nuclear represents the expertise and experience of an accomplished group of professionals with technical industry experience who deploy billions of dollars in energy sector development investments.

