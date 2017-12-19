Heath Refinishing is one of the best furniture repair and refinishing company in the Dallas area. They are a family owned furniture repair company, which have been providing all services related to furniture repair since 2010. All of their woodworking professionals have specific knowledge in furniture repair service and will provide high standard craftsmanship. Homeowners will receive quality of furniture repair services at affordable prices. In addition to that, they accept all kinds of payment methods for furniture repair services.

Services

Heath Refinishing offers a wide range of furniture services to their customers, which includes the following:

• Furniture Repair

• Furniture Refinishing (Stripping, Fixing, Sanding & Staining)

• Furniture Restoration

• Custom Built Furniture

• Dents and Scratches

• Polishing and Touch-ups

• Water Damaged furniture and more

Well experienced professionals in their company works dedicatedly to bring back the original look of the furniture.

Furniture Repair

Whenever the furniture gets damaged, it requires an expert level of furniture repair services. Woodworking technicians at Heath Refinishing can repair the furniture without eliminating old part of the furniture and can perfectly restoring the natural beauty of the furniture. They will analyze each piece of wood and decide the best possible method to repair the furniture. They use high-end tools and materials to make the old antique furniture into a new one.

The Heath Refinishing company also provides furniture maintenance services like, cabinet refinishing, dents in the furniture, repair damaged parts and broken frames on the furniture. They understand the worth of the customer’s antique furniture, so they will repair it as quickly as possible without removing the major parts of the furniture.

About Heath Refinishing

Heath Refinishing is one of the most prominent furniture repair and woodworking companies in Frisco, TX. They have over 7 years of experience in furniture repair and furniture related services. Steven Heath is the founder of the company who provides high quality and craftsmanship for antique furniture. Customers will receive reliable and guaranteed furniture repair services from their experts. All of their furniture repair services available at reasonable cost and also offering a pickup and delivery process for furniture services. For detailed information about furniture repair services in Dallas, visit https://heathrefinishing.com/2011/10/dallas-furniture-repair-3/

Address

9441 Mimosa Rd

Frisco, TX 75033

972-658-8672