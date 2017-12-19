Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) has been serving as an active source to cater intelligent research report to enlighten both readers and investors. This research study titled “Urgent Care Centers Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2017 – 2020 “

This report on urgent care centers (UCCs) market analyzes the current as well as future prospects of various facets of the urgent care industry by providing an in-depth and comprehensive analysis of the global urgent care centers market. The report includes an elaborate executive summary, which covers market snapshot representing key findings from the services segments (illness, injury, physical, vaccination, diagnostic and screening) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World). The above mentioned segments are analyzed on the basis of market size in terms of USD million and their forecasts for the period 2014 to 2020 have also been provided. The CAGR (%) for the segment has been estimated for the forecast period from 2014 to 2020, considering 2013 as the base year.

For the research on this topic, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a wide range of key opinion leaders within urgent care centers market, which was supplemented by extensive secondary research. The report provides market size in terms of USD million for each segment for the period from 2012 to 2020, considering the macro and micro environmental factors. In addition, the compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of the overall urgent care centers market and the segments has also been provided in the report for the forecast period from 2014 to 2020, considering 2012 and 2013 as the base years. Growth rates for each segment within the urgent care centers market have been determined after a thorough analysis of past trends, demographics, future trends, technological developments, and regulatory requirements.

The report analyses the global market for urgent care centers by the services types offered at UCCs. The Services segments has been further divided and analyzed by various medical care types offered by UCCs namely illness, injury, physical, vaccination, diagnostic and screening. Geographically, this market has been segmented into four regions which include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). Market sizes, forecasts and % CAGR for each region have been provided. A qualitative analysis of the market dynamics of the urgent care centers market, which are responsible for driving or restraining the growth of this market along with market opportunities has been described in the market overview section of this report.

The research study also incorporates a qualitative analysis of the competitive scenario in these regions. The competitive landscape section of the report includes market share analysis by accredited and non-accredited urgent care centers across the U.S. The report also includes state-wise distribution of urgent care centers and key players in the U.S. market. A detailed qualitative analysis of the factors responsible for driving and restraining the growth of the urgent care centers market and future opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. The study further provides insights into Porter’s five forces analysis, market attractiveness analysis, and recommendations which would be useful for existing and new players to sustain and increase market share in the global urgent care centers market.

The study is a robust combination of primary and secondary research. Primary research formed the bulk of our research efforts with information collected from telephonic interviews and interactions via e-mails. Secondary research involved study of company websites, annual reports, press releases, stock analysis presentations, and various international and national databases. This report concludes with the company profiles section in which major players in the urgent care centers market have been profiled based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies and recent/key developments in the market. Key players covered in this report include AFC/Doctors Express, CareSpot Express Healthcare LLC, Concentra, Inc., FastMed Urgent Care, MD Now, MinuteClinic LLC, MedExpress, NextCare Urgent Care, Patient First and U.S. HealthWorks, Inc.

The global urgent care centers market is segmented as follows:

Urgent Care Centers Market, by Services

Illness

Injury

Physical

Vaccination

Diagnostic

Screening

Urgent Care Centers Market, by Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

