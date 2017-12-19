In this report, the Global Oriented strand board for Flooring Market 2017 is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.
Click Here To Get Request Sample: http://globalqyresearch.com/download-sample/320629
Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, with sales (Units), revenue (Million USD), market share and growth rate of Oriented strand board for Flooring for these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
United States
China
Europe
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Global Oriented strand board for Flooring market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Oriented strand board for Flooring sales volume, Price (K USD/Unit), revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including
Kronospan
Arauco
Daiken New Zealand
Duratex
Georgia-Pacific
Masisa
Swiss Krono Group
Norbord
Louisiana-Pacific
Weyerhaeuser
Egger
Sonae Industria
Pfleiderer
Kastamonu Entegre
Swedspan
Langboard
Finsa
Tolko
Arbec
West Fraser
Sahachai Particle Board
Roseburg
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
OSB/1
OSB/2
OSB/3
OSB/4
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including
Home Use
Commercial Use
Click Here To Browse Full Research Report: http://globalqyresearch.com/global-oriented-strand-board-for-flooring-sales-market-report-2017
Table of Contents
Global Oriented strand board for Flooring Sales Market Report 2017
1 Oriented strand board for Flooring Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Oriented strand board for Flooring
1.2 Classification of Oriented strand board for Flooring by Product Category
1.2.1 Global Oriented strand board for Flooring Market Size (Sales) Comparison by Type (2012-2022)
1.2.2 Global Oriented strand board for Flooring Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016
1.2.3 OSB/1
1.2.4 OSB/2
1.2.5 OSB/3
1.2.6 OSB/4
1.3 Global Oriented strand board for Flooring Market by Application/End Users
1.3.1 Global Oriented strand board for Flooring Sales (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2012-2022)
1.3.2 Home Use
1.3.3 Commercial Use
1.4 Global Oriented strand board for Flooring Market by Region
1.4.1 Global Oriented strand board for Flooring Market Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.2 United States Oriented strand board for Flooring Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.3 China Oriented strand board for Flooring Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.4 Europe Oriented strand board for Flooring Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.5 Japan Oriented strand board for Flooring Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Oriented strand board for Flooring Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.7 India Oriented strand board for Flooring Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value and Volume) of Oriented strand board for Flooring (2012-2022)
1.5.1 Global Oriented strand board for Flooring Sales and Growth Rate (2012-2022)
1.5.2 Global Oriented strand board for Flooring Revenue and Growth Rate (2012-2022)
2 Global Oriented strand board for Flooring Competition by Players/Suppliers, Type and Application
2.1 Global Oriented strand board for Flooring Market Competition by Players/Suppliers
2.1.1 Global Oriented strand board for Flooring Sales and Market Share of Key Players/Suppliers (2012-2017)
2.1.2 Global Oriented strand board for Flooring Revenue and Share by Players/Suppliers (2012-2017)
2.2 Global Oriented strand board for Flooring (Volume and Value) by Type
2.2.1 Global Oriented strand board for Flooring Sales and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)
2.2.2 Global Oriented strand board for Flooring Revenue and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)
2.3 Global Oriented strand board for Flooring (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global Oriented strand board for Flooring Sales and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)
2.3.2 Global Oriented strand board for Flooring Revenue and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)
2.4 Global Oriented strand board for Flooring (Volume) by Application
3 United States Oriented strand board for Flooring (Volume, Value and Sales Price)
3.1 United States Oriented strand board for Flooring Sales and Value (2012-2017)
3.1.1 United States Oriented strand board for Flooring Sales and Growth Rate (2012-2017)
3.1.2 United States Oriented strand board for Flooring Revenue and Growth Rate (2012-2017)
3.1.3 United States Oriented strand board for Flooring Sales Price Trend (2012-2017)
3.2 United States Oriented strand board for Flooring Sales Volume and Market Share by Players
3.3 United States Oriented strand board for Flooring Sales Volume and Market Share by Type
3.4 United States Oriented strand board for Flooring Sales Volume and Market Share by Application
4 China Oriented strand board for Flooring (Volume, Value and Sales Price)
4.1 China Oriented strand board for Flooring Sales and Value (2012-2017)
4.1.1 China Oriented strand board for Flooring Sales and Growth Rate (2012-2017)
4.1.2 China Oriented strand board for Flooring Revenue and Growth Rate (2012-2017)
4.1.3 China Oriented strand board for Flooring Sales Price Trend (2012-2017)
4.2 China Oriented strand board for Flooring Sales Volume and Market Share by Players
4.3 China Oriented strand board for Flooring Sales Volume and Market Share by Type
4.4 China Oriented strand board for Flooring Sales Volume and Market Share by Application
5 Europe Oriented strand board for Flooring (Volume, Value and Sales Price)
5.1 Europe Oriented strand board for Flooring Sales and Value (2012-2017)
5.1.1 Europe Oriented strand board for Flooring Sales and Growth Rate (2012-2017)
5.1.2 Europe Oriented strand board for Flooring Revenue and Growth Rate (2012-2017)
5.1.3 Europe Oriented strand board for Flooring Sales Price Trend (2012-2017)
5.2 Europe Oriented strand board for Flooring Sales Volume and Market Share by Players
5.3 Europe Oriented strand board for Flooring Sales Volume and Market Share by Type
5.4 Europe Oriented strand board for Flooring Sales Volume and Market Share by Application
6 Japan Oriented strand board for Flooring (Volume, Value and Sales Price)
6.1 Japan Oriented strand board for Flooring Sales and Value (2012-2017)
6.1.1 Japan Oriented strand board for Flooring Sales and Growth Rate (2012-2017)
6.1.2 Japan Oriented strand board for Flooring Revenue and Growth Rate (2012-2017)
6.1.3 Japan Oriented strand board for Flooring Sales Price Trend (2012-2017)
6.2 Japan Oriented strand board for Flooring Sales Volume and Market Share by Players
6.3 Japan Oriented strand board for Flooring Sales Volume and Market Share by Type
6.4 Japan Oriented strand board for Flooring Sales Volume and Market Share by Application
7 Southeast Asia Oriented strand board for Flooring (Volume, Value and Sales Price)
7.1 Southeast Asia Oriented strand board for Flooring Sales and Value (2012-2017)
7.1.1 Southeast Asia Oriented strand board for Flooring Sales and Growth Rate (2012-2017)
7.1.2 Southeast Asia Oriented strand board for Flooring Revenue and Growth Rate (2012-2017)
7.1.3 Southeast Asia Oriented strand board for Flooring Sales Price Trend (2012-2017)
7.2 Southeast Asia Oriented strand board for Flooring Sales Volume and Market Share by Players
7.3 Southeast Asia Oriented strand board for Flooring Sales Volume and Market Share by Type
7.4 Southeast Asia Oriented strand board for Flooring Sales Volume and Market Share by Application
8 India Oriented strand board for Flooring (Volume, Value and Sales Price)
8.1 India Oriented strand board for Flooring Sales and Value (2012-2017)
8.1.1 India Oriented strand board for Flooring Sales and Growth Rate (2012-2017)
8.1.2 India Oriented strand board for Flooring Revenue and Growth Rate (2012-2017)
8.1.3 India Oriented strand board for Flooring Sales Price Trend (2012-2017)
8.2 India Oriented strand board for Flooring Sales Volume and Market Share by Players
8.3 India Oriented strand board for Flooring Sales Volume and Market Share by Type
8.4 India Oriented strand board for Flooring Sales Volume and Market Share by Application
9 Global Oriented strand board for Flooring Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data
9.1 Kronospan
9.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
9.1.2 Oriented strand board for Flooring Product Category, Application and Specification
9.1.2.1 Product A
9.1.2.2 Product B
9.1.3 Kronospan Oriented strand board for Flooring Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
9.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
9.2 Arauco
9.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
9.2.2 Oriented strand board for Flooring Product Category, Application and Specification
9.2.2.1 Product A
9.2.2.2 Product B
9.2.3 Arauco Oriented strand board for Flooring Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
9.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
9.3 Daiken New Zealand
9.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
9.3.2 Oriented strand board for Flooring Product Category, Application and Specification
9.3.2.1 Product A
9.3.2.2 Product B
9.3.3 Daiken New Zealand Oriented strand board for Flooring Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
9.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
9.4 Duratex
9.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
9.4.2 Oriented strand board for Flooring Product Category, Application and Specification
9.4.2.1 Product A
9.4.2.2 Product B
9.4.3 Duratex Oriented strand board for Flooring Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
9.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
9.5 Georgia-Pacific
9.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
9.5.2 Oriented strand board for Flooring Product Category, Application and Specification
9.5.2.1 Product A
9.5.2.2 Product B
9.5.3 Georgia-Pacific Oriented strand board for Flooring Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
9.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
9.6 Masisa
9.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
9.6.2 Oriented strand board for Flooring Product Category, Application and Specification
9.6.2.1 Product A
9.6.2.2 Product B
9.6.3 Masisa Oriented strand board for Flooring Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
9.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview
9.7 Swiss Krono Group
9.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
9.7.2 Oriented strand board for Flooring Product Category, Application and Specification
9.7.2.1 Product A
9.7.2.2 Product B
9.7.3 Swiss Krono Group Oriented strand board for Flooring Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
9.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview
9.8 Norbord
9.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
9.8.2 Oriented strand board for Flooring Product Category, Application and Specification
9.8.2.1 Product A
9.8.2.2 Product B
9.8.3 Norbord Oriented strand board for Flooring Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
9.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview
9.9 Louisiana-Pacific
9.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
9.9.2 Oriented strand board for Flooring Product Category, Application and Specification
9.9.2.1 Product A
9.9.2.2 Product B
9.9.3 Louisiana-Pacific Oriented strand board for Flooring Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
9.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview
9.10 Weyerhaeuser
9.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
9.10.2 Oriented strand board for Flooring Product Category, Application and Specification
9.10.2.1 Product A
9.10.2.2 Product B
9.10.3 Weyerhaeuser Oriented strand board for Flooring Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
9.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview
9.11 Egger
9.12 Sonae Industria
9.13 Pfleiderer
9.14 Kastamonu Entegre
9.15 Swedspan
9.16 Langboard
9.17 Finsa
9.18 Tolko
9.19 Arbec
9.20 West Fraser
9.21 Sahachai Particle Board
9.22 Roseburg
10 Oriented strand board for Flooring Maufacturing Cost Analysis
10.1 Oriented strand board for Flooring Key Raw Materials Analysis
10.1.1 Key Raw Materials
10.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials
10.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
10.1.4 Market Concentration Rate of Raw Materials
10.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
10.2.1 Raw Materials
10.2.2 Labor Cost
10.2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Oriented strand board for Flooring
10.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Oriented strand board for Flooring
11 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
11.1 Oriented strand board for Flooring Industrial Chain Analysis
11.2 Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing
11.3 Raw Materials Sources of Oriented strand board for Flooring Major Manufacturers in 2016
11.4 Downstream Buyers
12 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
12.1 Marketing Channel
12.1.1 Direct Marketing
12.1.2 Indirect Marketing
12.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend
12.2 Market Positioning
12.2.1 Pricing Strategy
12.2.2 Brand Strategy
12.2.3 Target Client
12.3 Distributors/Traders List
13 Market Effect Factors Analysis
13.1 Technology Progress/Risk
13.1.1 Substitutes Threat
13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry
13.2 Consumer Needs/Customer Preference Change
13.3 Economic/Political Environmental Change
14 Global Oriented strand board for Flooring Market Forecast (2017-2022)
14.1 Global Oriented strand board for Flooring Sales Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast (2017-2022)
14.1.1 Global Oriented strand board for Flooring Sales Volume and Growth Rate Forecast (2017-2022)
14.1.2 Global Oriented strand board for Flooring Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2017-2022)
14.1.3 Global Oriented strand board for Flooring Price and Trend Forecast (2017-2022)
14.2 Global Oriented strand board for Flooring Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2017-2022)
14.2.1 Global Oriented strand board for Flooring Sales Volume and Growth Rate Forecast by Regions (2017-2022)
14.2.2 Global Oriented strand board for Flooring Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast by Regions (2017-2022)
14.2.3 United States Oriented strand board for Flooring Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2017-2022)
14.2.4 China Oriented strand board for Flooring Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2017-2022)
14.2.5 Europe Oriented strand board for Flooring Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2017-2022)
14.2.6 Japan Oriented strand board for Flooring Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2017-2022)
14.2.7 Southeast Asia Oriented strand board for Flooring Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2017-2022)
14.2.8 India Oriented strand board for Flooring Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2017-2022)
14.3 Global Oriented strand board for Flooring Sales Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2017-2022)
14.3.1 Global Oriented strand board for Flooring Sales Forecast by Type (2017-2022)
14.3.2 Global Oriented strand board for Flooring Revenue Forecast by Type (2017-2022)
14.3.3 Global Oriented strand board for Flooring Price Forecast by Type (2017-2022)
14.4 Global Oriented strand board for Flooring Sales Volume Forecast by Application (2017-2022)
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.1 Research Programs/Design
16.1.2 Market Size Estimation
16.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
16.2 Data Source
16.2.1 Secondary Sources
16.2.2 Primary Sources
16.3 Disclaimer
To Purchase this Premium Report: http://globalqyresearch.com/checkout-form/0/320629
About Us:
Global QYResearch is the one spot destination for all your research needs. Global QYResearch holds the repository of quality research reports from numerous publishers across the globe. Our inventory of research reports caters to various industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. With the complete information about the publishers and the industries they cater to for developing market research reports, we help our clients in making purchase decision by understanding their requirements and suggesting best possible collection matching their needs.
Contact Us:
Unit1, 26 Cleveland Road, South Woodford, London, E182AN, United Kingdom
Contact: +44 20 3239 2407
Email: sales@globalqyresearch.com
Recent Comments