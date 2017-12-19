In this report, the Global Metal Building System Market 2017 is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.
Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, with sales (K sqm), revenue (Million USD), market share and growth rate of Metal Building System for these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
United States
China
Europe
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Global Metal Building System market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Metal Building System sales volume, Price (USD/sqm), revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including
Kingspan
Metecno
Assan Panel
Isopan
NCI Building Systems
TATA Steel
ArcelorMittal
Romakowski
Lattonedil
RigiSystems
Zhongjie Group
AlShahin
Nucor Building Systems
Tonmat
Marcegaglia
Italpannelli
Ruukki
Balex
Multicolor
BCOMS
Paroc Group
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Roof System
Wall System
Ceiling System
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including
Residential Building
Commercial Building
Manufacturing Building
Agricultural Building
Cold Storage
Table of Contents
Global Metal Building System Sales Market Report 2017
1 Metal Building System Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Metal Building System
1.2 Classification of Metal Building System by Product Category
1.2.1 Global Metal Building System Market Size (Sales) Comparison by Type (2012-2022)
1.2.2 Global Metal Building System Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016
1.2.3 Roof System
1.2.4 Wall System
1.2.5 Ceiling System
1.3 Global Metal Building System Market by Application/End Users
1.3.1 Global Metal Building System Sales (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2012-2022)
1.3.2 Residential Building
1.3.3 Commercial Building
1.3.4 Manufacturing Building
1.3.5 Agricultural Building
1.3.6 Cold Storage
1.4 Global Metal Building System Market by Region
1.4.1 Global Metal Building System Market Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.2 United States Metal Building System Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.3 China Metal Building System Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.4 Europe Metal Building System Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.5 Japan Metal Building System Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Metal Building System Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.7 India Metal Building System Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value and Volume) of Metal Building System (2012-2022)
1.5.1 Global Metal Building System Sales and Growth Rate (2012-2022)
1.5.2 Global Metal Building System Revenue and Growth Rate (2012-2022)
2 Global Metal Building System Competition by Players/Suppliers, Type and Application
2.1 Global Metal Building System Market Competition by Players/Suppliers
2.1.1 Global Metal Building System Sales and Market Share of Key Players/Suppliers (2012-2017)
2.1.2 Global Metal Building System Revenue and Share by Players/Suppliers (2012-2017)
2.2 Global Metal Building System (Volume and Value) by Type
2.2.1 Global Metal Building System Sales and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)
2.2.2 Global Metal Building System Revenue and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)
2.3 Global Metal Building System (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global Metal Building System Sales and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)
2.3.2 Global Metal Building System Revenue and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)
2.4 Global Metal Building System (Volume) by Application
3 United States Metal Building System (Volume, Value and Sales Price)
3.1 United States Metal Building System Sales and Value (2012-2017)
3.1.1 United States Metal Building System Sales and Growth Rate (2012-2017)
3.1.2 United States Metal Building System Revenue and Growth Rate (2012-2017)
3.1.3 United States Metal Building System Sales Price Trend (2012-2017)
3.2 United States Metal Building System Sales Volume and Market Share by Players
3.3 United States Metal Building System Sales Volume and Market Share by Type
3.4 United States Metal Building System Sales Volume and Market Share by Application
4 China Metal Building System (Volume, Value and Sales Price)
4.1 China Metal Building System Sales and Value (2012-2017)
4.1.1 China Metal Building System Sales and Growth Rate (2012-2017)
4.1.2 China Metal Building System Revenue and Growth Rate (2012-2017)
4.1.3 China Metal Building System Sales Price Trend (2012-2017)
4.2 China Metal Building System Sales Volume and Market Share by Players
4.3 China Metal Building System Sales Volume and Market Share by Type
4.4 China Metal Building System Sales Volume and Market Share by Application
5 Europe Metal Building System (Volume, Value and Sales Price)
5.1 Europe Metal Building System Sales and Value (2012-2017)
5.1.1 Europe Metal Building System Sales and Growth Rate (2012-2017)
5.1.2 Europe Metal Building System Revenue and Growth Rate (2012-2017)
5.1.3 Europe Metal Building System Sales Price Trend (2012-2017)
5.2 Europe Metal Building System Sales Volume and Market Share by Players
5.3 Europe Metal Building System Sales Volume and Market Share by Type
5.4 Europe Metal Building System Sales Volume and Market Share by Application
6 Japan Metal Building System (Volume, Value and Sales Price)
6.1 Japan Metal Building System Sales and Value (2012-2017)
6.1.1 Japan Metal Building System Sales and Growth Rate (2012-2017)
6.1.2 Japan Metal Building System Revenue and Growth Rate (2012-2017)
6.1.3 Japan Metal Building System Sales Price Trend (2012-2017)
6.2 Japan Metal Building System Sales Volume and Market Share by Players
6.3 Japan Metal Building System Sales Volume and Market Share by Type
6.4 Japan Metal Building System Sales Volume and Market Share by Application
7 Southeast Asia Metal Building System (Volume, Value and Sales Price)
7.1 Southeast Asia Metal Building System Sales and Value (2012-2017)
7.1.1 Southeast Asia Metal Building System Sales and Growth Rate (2012-2017)
7.1.2 Southeast Asia Metal Building System Revenue and Growth Rate (2012-2017)
7.1.3 Southeast Asia Metal Building System Sales Price Trend (2012-2017)
7.2 Southeast Asia Metal Building System Sales Volume and Market Share by Players
7.3 Southeast Asia Metal Building System Sales Volume and Market Share by Type
7.4 Southeast Asia Metal Building System Sales Volume and Market Share by Application
8 India Metal Building System (Volume, Value and Sales Price)
8.1 India Metal Building System Sales and Value (2012-2017)
8.1.1 India Metal Building System Sales and Growth Rate (2012-2017)
8.1.2 India Metal Building System Revenue and Growth Rate (2012-2017)
8.1.3 India Metal Building System Sales Price Trend (2012-2017)
8.2 India Metal Building System Sales Volume and Market Share by Players
8.3 India Metal Building System Sales Volume and Market Share by Type
8.4 India Metal Building System Sales Volume and Market Share by Application
9 Global Metal Building System Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data
9.1 Kingspan
9.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
9.1.2 Metal Building System Product Category, Application and Specification
9.1.2.1 Product A
9.1.2.2 Product B
9.1.3 Kingspan Metal Building System Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
9.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
9.2 Metecno
9.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
9.2.2 Metal Building System Product Category, Application and Specification
9.2.2.1 Product A
9.2.2.2 Product B
9.2.3 Metecno Metal Building System Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
9.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
9.3 Assan Panel
9.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
9.3.2 Metal Building System Product Category, Application and Specification
9.3.2.1 Product A
9.3.2.2 Product B
9.3.3 Assan Panel Metal Building System Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
9.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
9.4 Isopan
9.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
9.4.2 Metal Building System Product Category, Application and Specification
9.4.2.1 Product A
9.4.2.2 Product B
9.4.3 Isopan Metal Building System Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
9.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
9.5 NCI Building Systems
9.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
9.5.2 Metal Building System Product Category, Application and Specification
9.5.2.1 Product A
9.5.2.2 Product B
9.5.3 NCI Building Systems Metal Building System Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
9.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
9.6 TATA Steel
9.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
9.6.2 Metal Building System Product Category, Application and Specification
9.6.2.1 Product A
9.6.2.2 Product B
9.6.3 TATA Steel Metal Building System Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
9.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview
9.7 ArcelorMittal
9.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
9.7.2 Metal Building System Product Category, Application and Specification
9.7.2.1 Product A
9.7.2.2 Product B
9.7.3 ArcelorMittal Metal Building System Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
9.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview
9.8 Romakowski
9.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
9.8.2 Metal Building System Product Category, Application and Specification
9.8.2.1 Product A
9.8.2.2 Product B
9.8.3 Romakowski Metal Building System Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
9.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview
9.9 Lattonedil
9.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
9.9.2 Metal Building System Product Category, Application and Specification
9.9.2.1 Product A
9.9.2.2 Product B
9.9.3 Lattonedil Metal Building System Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
9.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview
9.10 RigiSystems
9.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
9.10.2 Metal Building System Product Category, Application and Specification
9.10.2.1 Product A
9.10.2.2 Product B
9.10.3 RigiSystems Metal Building System Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
9.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview
9.11 Zhongjie Group
9.12 AlShahin
9.13 Nucor Building Systems
9.14 Tonmat
9.15 Marcegaglia
9.16 Italpannelli
9.17 Ruukki
9.18 Balex
9.19 Multicolor
9.20 BCOMS
9.21 Paroc Group
10 Metal Building System Maufacturing Cost Analysis
10.1 Metal Building System Key Raw Materials Analysis
10.1.1 Key Raw Materials
10.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials
10.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
10.1.4 Market Concentration Rate of Raw Materials
10.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
10.2.1 Raw Materials
10.2.2 Labor Cost
10.2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Metal Building System
10.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Metal Building System
11 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
11.1 Metal Building System Industrial Chain Analysis
11.2 Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing
11.3 Raw Materials Sources of Metal Building System Major Manufacturers in 2016
11.4 Downstream Buyers
12 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
12.1 Marketing Channel
12.1.1 Direct Marketing
12.1.2 Indirect Marketing
12.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend
12.2 Market Positioning
12.2.1 Pricing Strategy
12.2.2 Brand Strategy
12.2.3 Target Client
12.3 Distributors/Traders List
13 Market Effect Factors Analysis
13.1 Technology Progress/Risk
13.1.1 Substitutes Threat
13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry
13.2 Consumer Needs/Customer Preference Change
13.3 Economic/Political Environmental Change
14 Global Metal Building System Market Forecast (2017-2022)
14.1 Global Metal Building System Sales Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast (2017-2022)
14.1.1 Global Metal Building System Sales Volume and Growth Rate Forecast (2017-2022)
14.1.2 Global Metal Building System Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2017-2022)
14.1.3 Global Metal Building System Price and Trend Forecast (2017-2022)
14.2 Global Metal Building System Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2017-2022)
14.2.1 Global Metal Building System Sales Volume and Growth Rate Forecast by Regions (2017-2022)
14.2.2 Global Metal Building System Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast by Regions (2017-2022)
14.2.3 United States Metal Building System Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2017-2022)
14.2.4 China Metal Building System Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2017-2022)
14.2.5 Europe Metal Building System Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2017-2022)
14.2.6 Japan Metal Building System Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2017-2022)
14.2.7 Southeast Asia Metal Building System Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2017-2022)
14.2.8 India Metal Building System Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2017-2022)
14.3 Global Metal Building System Sales Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2017-2022)
14.3.1 Global Metal Building System Sales Forecast by Type (2017-2022)
14.3.2 Global Metal Building System Revenue Forecast by Type (2017-2022)
14.3.3 Global Metal Building System Price Forecast by Type (2017-2022)
14.4 Global Metal Building System Sales Volume Forecast by Application (2017-2022)
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.1 Research Programs/Design
16.1.2 Market Size Estimation
16.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
16.2 Data Source
16.2.1 Secondary Sources
16.2.2 Primary Sources
16.3 Disclaimer
