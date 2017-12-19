Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) has been serving as an active source to cater intelligent research report to enlighten both readers and investors. This research study titled “IT Robotic Automation Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2024 “

The IT Robotic Automation market report provides analysis for the period 2014–2024, wherein the period from 2016 to 2024 is the forecast and 2015 is the base year. The report covers all the major trends and technologies playing a key role in the IT robotic automation market’s growth over the forecast period. It also highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence the market’s growth during the said period in terms of revenue (in US$ Mn). The report provides brief analysis for the geographies which include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America. The IT robotic automation market has been segmented by solutions type into tools and services. These are further segmented into model-based application tools and process-based application tools. The services are further studied based on professional and training services. Professional services are further segmented into consulting, integration and development, and BPO services.

The market overview section of the report outlines the drivers, restraints, and opportunities that influence the current nature and future standing of this market. The report represents the market attractiveness for segments that include solution, tools and services, and their sub-segments influencing the adoption of IT robotic automation. Report also includes ecosystem analysis to recognize key participants in the IT robotic automation along with their role in the ecosystem. Moreover, the report provides an overview of the various strategies of key players in the market.

Global IT Robotic Automation Market: Overview

Major factors driving the global IT robotic automation market include cost benefits and improved efficiency in process handling, ability to leverage other application software without integration, increased adoption in finance and accounting (F&A) sector and alternative to offshore outsourcing. The robotic process automation decreases the human intervention in routine repetitive tasks and thus creates a virtual workforce for handling large number of tasks. Additionally, automation takes place at the GUI layer which eliminates need of integration with other systems. Moreover, robots can work for long duration terminating the constraints of limited hours of human labor work. Thus, significant reductions in cost, time and labor can be achieved by implementing robotic process automation.

Global IT Robotic Automation Market: Competitive Dynamics

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the IT robotic automation market, positioning all the major players according to their geographic presence, solutions/services offered, focus on research and development, and recent developments. The comprehensive IT robotic automation market estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, technological, and legal factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the IT robotic automation market’s growth.

The IT robotic automation market involves robotic automation technology providers and robotic automation service providers. The major providers of IT robotic automation includes Blue Prism, Be Informed B.V., Appian, IPSoft, Inc. , Tata Consultancy Services Limited., Infosys Limited, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Atos SE, Capgemini, Genfour, Genpact Ltd., Automation Anywhere, Inc., Sutherland Global Services, Inc., and UiPath Srl. Details such as financials, business strategies, recent developments, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players have been duly provided as part of company profiling.

The IT Robotic Automation market is segmented as below:

IT Robotic Automation Market

By Solution

Tools

Services

By Tools

Model Based

Process Based

By Services

Professional

Consulting

Integration and Development

BPO

Training

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

