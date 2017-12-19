Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) has been serving as an active source to cater intelligent research report to enlighten both readers and investors. This research study titled “Earphone and Headphone Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2015 – 2025“

FMI study offers a 10-year forecast for the global earphone and headphone market between 2015 and 2025. In terms of value and volume, the market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.0% and 4.1%, respectively, during the projected period. The study demonstrates the market dynamics and trends in all the seven regions which influence the current nature and future status of earphone and headphone market over the forecast period.

Report Description

This Future Market Insights report examines the global earphone and headphone market for the period 2015–2025. The primary objective of the report is to offer updates on the advancements in the global earphone and headphone market.

Portable music systems, such as smartphones, tablets and portable music players, are experiencing significant growth in demand and this, in turn, is driving the growth of the earphone and headphone market currently. The global market for earphones and headphones is anticipated to witness considerable growth in the coming years. In the recent years, technological advancements in headphones have led to the minimisation of the overall weight of headphones. Additionally, sophisticated noise cancellation features in earphones and headphones have been adding to the rising popularity of these devices. Major technological developments in wireless technologies such as Wi-Fi, Infrared (IR), SKAA and Bluetooth are expected to continue to boost the growth of the earphone and headphone market further.

In the next section, FMI covers the earphone and headphone market performance in terms of the global earphone and headphone market revenue and volume split, since this is detrimental to the growth of the earphone and headphone market. This section additionally includes FMI’s analyses of the key trends, drivers and restraints from the supply, economic and demand side, which are influencing the earphone and headphone market currently. Impact analysis of the key growth drivers and restraints, based on the weighted average model, is included in the report to better equip and arm clients with crystal clear decision-making insights.

As highlighted earlier, the earphone and headphone market is an aggregation of product type (includes wired and wireless earphone and headphone), price (includes premium, mid and low price ), Business Process Outsourcing (BPO), consulting, and integration service), distribution channel (includes multi-brand store (includes organized store and independent store), single brand store and online store) and application (includes media and entertainment, sports, gaming, personal and corporate) segments. All these segments and sub-segments are included in this section to make the study more comprehensive.

The next section of the report includes analysis of the earphone and headphone market, by region. It provides a market outlook for 2015–2025 and sets the forecast within the context of the earphone and headphone market ecosystem. This study discusses the key regional trends contributing to the growth of the earphone and headphone market on a worldwide basis, as well as analyses the degree at which the global drivers are influencing this market in each region. Key regions assessed in this report include North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan as a separate region and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

All the above sections, by product type, by price, by distribution channel, by application or by region, evaluate the present scenario and the growth prospects in the earphone and headphone market for the period 2015 –2025. We have considered 2014 as the base year and provided data for the trailing 12 months.

To calculate the earphone and headphone market size, we have considered revenue generated from the sale of earphones and headphones. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue, by value, generated across the earphone and headphone market. In order to offer an accurate forecast, we started by sizing the current market, which forms the basis of how the earphone and headphone market would develop in the future. Given the characteristics of the market, we triangulated the outcome of three different types of analyses, based on supply side, consumer spending and economic envelope. However, forecasting the market in terms of various earphone and headphone segments, and regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalising them after the forecast has been completed.

It is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse on the basis of key parameters, such as Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth, to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities in the earphone and headphone market.

As previously highlighted, the earphone and headphone market is split into a number of segments and sub segments. All the earphone and headphone market segments and sub segments in terms of product type, price, distribution channel, application and regions are analysed in terms of Basis Point Share (BPS) to understand the individual segments’ relative contribution to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for the identification of various key trends in the earphone and headphone market.

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key earphone and headphone market segments, sub-segments, regional adoption, revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar and volume forecast in terms of absolute unit. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar and unit opportunity are critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective, in the earphone and headphone market.

In order to understand the key segments in terms of growth & adoption of earphones and headphones across the concerned regions, Future Market Insights developed the earphone and headphone market attractiveness index. The resulting index should help providers identify real market opportunities.

In the final section of the report, the earphone and headphone market competitive landscape is included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view, based on various categories of providers present in the value chain, their presence in earphone and headphone product portfolio and key differentiators. Key categories of providers covered in the report are earphone and headphone providers. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective & detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment in the earphone and headphone market value chain. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on the in-depth assessment of their capabilities and success in the earphone and headphone market place. Detailed profiles of the providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the earphone and headphone space. Key competitors covered in the report are Beats (Apple Inc.), Plantronics Pty Ltd., Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. KG, Sony Corporation, GN Netcom A/S (Jabra), Harman International Industries, Inc.(AKG), Bose Corporation, JVC Corporation, Philips Electronics Ltd. and Audio-Technica Corporation

