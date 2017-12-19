A new report added to the repository of Market Research Reports Search Engine “Global Market Study on Breast Implants: Silicone Breast Implants Segment Likely to be the Dominant Segment Between 2016 and 2024“is a comprehensive repository of information, providing market share, size, and forecast.

Request to View Sample Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/sample/2601

Greater emphasis on physical appearance has led to a growing number of breast augmentation procedures in developed countries such as U.S., Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. According to the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, breast augmentation was the second most common surgical procedure performed with 305,856 surgeries in 2015. Breast implants are medical devices and consist of an outer silicone shell and a filler more commonly silicone gel or saline (sterile water). The global breast implants market was valued at US$ 1042.4 Mn in 2015 and is expected to increase to US$ 1,482.1 Mn by the end of 2024, registering a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period (2016–2024).

Market drivers and trends

A rapidly aging baby boomer population with an increased focus on their physical appearance coupled with wider availability of highly cohesive silicone breast implants are factors likely to boost the growth of the global breast implants market during the forecast period. Also, a large number of women are opting for breast implants during their reproductive ages and this has resulted in more number of breast augmentation procedures globally. Other prominent growth drivers are a growing prevalence of breast cancer and the availability of an expanded product line with premium pricing leading to greater sales.

However, factors such as increased risk of developing serious complications including deflation, capsular contracture, infection, and breast and nipple sensitivity; and high costs of the implant procedure are expected to restrain the growth of the global breast implants market over the forecast period.

View Detail Report with Table of Content @ https://www.mrrse.com/breast-implant-market

The global breast implants market has been segmented on the basis of Product Type (Silicone Breast Implants, Saline Breast Implants); Shape (Round Breast Implants, Anatomical Breast Implants); Application (Cosmetic Surgery, Reconstructive Surgery); and End User (Hospitals, Cosmetology Clinics). The Silicone Breast Implants product type segment dominated the global breast implants market in terms of revenue in 2015 and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This segment is anticipated to reach a market valuation of US$ 1351.5 Mn by the end of 2024, registering a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period. The Round Breast Implants shape segment is estimated to account for 81.7% revenue share of the global breast implants market by 2016 end. The Cosmetic Surgery application segment is anticipated to be valued at US$ 854.8 Mn by the end of 2016 and this is expected to increase to US$ 1197.5 Mn by the end of 2024, registering a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period. The Hospitals end user segment is projected to reach a market valuation of US$ 973.6 Mn by the end of 2024, registering a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.

Regional analysis

The global breast implants market is segmented into the five key regions of North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and MEA. The North America market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period. Latin America and Asia Pacific are estimated to be the fastest growing among emerging markets, while Europe is expected to exhibit a healthy CAGR in terms of value. The APAC region is expected to register a value CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Allergan Plc., Mentor Worldwide LLC., GC Aesthetics Plc., Sientra Inc., Groupe Sebbin SAS, Polytech Health & Aesthetics GmbH, Establishment Labs S.A., HansBiomed Co. Ltd., and CEREPLAS are some of the top companies operating in the global breast implants market. Leading players in the global breast implants market are focusing on enhancing their global and regional presence through the introduction of novel products and strategic operational expansion. Companies functioning in the global breast implants market are also venturing into the production of implants based on advanced technologies and are entering into strategic partnerships with surgeons around the globe to advance patient outcomes in the medical aesthetics industry.

Create an Enquiry @ https://www.mrrse.com/enquiry/2601

About MRRSE

Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) is an industry-leading database of Market Research Reports. MRRSE is driven by a stellar team of research experts and advisors trained to offer objective advice. Our sophisticated search algorithm returns results based on the report title, geographical region, publisher, or other keywords.

MRRSE partners exclusively with leading global publishers to provide clients single-point access to top-of-the-line market research. MRRSE’s repository is updated every day to keep its clients ahead of the next new trend in market research, be it competitive intelligence, product or service trends or strategic consulting.

Contact Us

State Tower

90, State Street

Suite 700

Albany, NY – 12207

United States Telephone: +1-518-730-0559

Email: sales@mrrse.com

Website: https://www.mrrse.com/

Read More Industry News At: https://www.industrynewsanalysis.com/