An enterprise service bus (ESB) is a software architecture that integrates applications and services to deliver a single, simple, consistent and unified interface to end-users by providing fundamental services for more complex architectures. ESB integrates applications, coordinates resources and manipulates information by putting a communication bus between these applications and provides the necessary setup to implement translation, routing and other integration facilities. ESB segregates networks or systems from one another, allowing them to connect without the knowledge or dependency of other systems on the bus. ESB architecture distributes information across enterprises easily and quickly and ensures the smooth delivery of information even though some of the networks or systems are offline from time to time, by eliminating the need to rewrite the application. The growth of cloud computing services enables small businesses and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to use cloud-based ESBs at lower cost by making the infrastructure available at a reasonable price. ESB is considered the backbone of IT infrastructure as it reduces the time to market for new initiatives and increases organizational agility.

The information exchange in organizations depends on network connectivity and access to different types of enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems. Business process management (BPM), which focuses on making organizations’ workflow more efficient, effective and adaptable to changing business environments and business automation allows organizations to rapidly analyze and automate business processes. The need to automate internal as well as external business processes is one of the major factors driving the enterprise service bus market globally. Organizations today desire to have closer links with the suppliers, customers and partners they interact with. ESB architecture, which builds and designs more flexible applications, allows customers to react quickly to changing market conditions which is one of the driving factors of the enterprise service bus market.

However, there is very limited need for enterprise service bus architecture if the project uses only one type of protocol or only two or less than two applications, as ESB installation may consume more resources than required. Currently a substantial number of ESB installations requires the implementation of vendor-specific software on the target hardware, which may cause high expenses. Therefore, there is great opportunity to build an integrated solution based on industry-standard capabilities and web services with the help of which significant amount of expenses can be saved.

The global enterprise service bus market has been segmented on the basis of applications, end-use industry and geography. Based on application, the market has been divided into operations and management, mediation, security and transport. In terms of end-use industry, the enterprise service bus market has been segregated into BFSI, government, manufacturing, IT, telecom, retail, healthcare, education, media, and others.

As per geography, the enterprise service bus market has been divided into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa and South America.

Some of the major players in the global enterprise service bus market include IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Software AG, MuleSoft, INC., Microsoft Corporation, TIBCO Software Inc., Red Hat, Inc., InterSystems Corporation, Copernicus Interchange Technology B.V., and Progress Software Corporation.

