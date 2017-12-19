Enteral stents can be defined as stents which are deployed in the stomach, colon and the small bowel. Enteral stents are designed to treat malignant luminal obstruction of the gastrointestinal tract. Although their use is for palliation of malignant obstruction, they can also be used within the colon as a pre-operative modality. Enteral stents maintain the lumen of hollow organs, vessels, and ducts. For colonic stents, preoperative stenting allows a one-stage operation and avoidance of colostomy. In patients undergoing palliation of obstruction, self-expandable metal stents (SEMS) allow avoidance of surgery. Newer stent designs for both upper and lower gastrointestinal use are needed which are covered while still allowing delivery through the endoscope channel, and are associated with low migration rates.

Enteral Stents Market: Drivers and Restraints

Expanding use of stents in non-malignant applications, and the need for effective therapies that reduce the risk of complications, rising use of fully-covered, removable metal stents in gastrointestinal applications, technological innovations in stent technology with regards to stent design and delivery systems, movement towards the increasing use of minimally-invasive techniques augmented by rising patient demand and awareness are some of the drivers leading to the growth of enteral stents market. Although the current stent technologies provide mechanical support to the organ in which they are used, both short- and long-term complications still occur, resulting in poor clinical outcomes and endangering patient safety. Based on the shortcomings of the current stents, a newer generation of devices boasting innovative structures, durable metal alloys, biodegradable stent platforms, and bioactive coatings is in development. However unmet needs remain a challenge also adverse effects related to the products are likely to hinder the growth of the enteral stents market.

While all enteral stents were originally uncovered, partially covered and fully covered enteral stents have become more common, as covering helps to combat the complication of tissue and tumor ingrowth.

Enteral Stents Market: Overview

Increasing prevalence of cancer disease, changing lifestyles, rapidly growing population and new product innovation are some of the factors projected to drive the growth of global enteral stents market. Rising adoption and technological advancement in enteral stents are some other factors expected to fuel the growth of the enteral stents market.

Enteral Stents Market: Region-wise Outlook

Geographically the market for enteral stents is segmented into North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan and the Middle East and Africa. North America dominates the enteral stents market due to growing prevalence of cancer, changing lifestyle, technological advancement, and early treatment adoption. Europe is the second leading market for enteral stents. Asia Pacific is also expected to grow at the higher rate in enteral stents market due to rapid population growth, developing healthcare infrastructure, increasing per capita expenditure, and increasing research and development. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa is also anticipated to create a significant opportunity in the enteral stents market due to private and government health care insurance coverage, increasing consumption of alcohol, growing awareness among people, and increasing investment by key manufacturers in this area.

Enteral Stents Market: Key Players

Some of the players operating in the enteral stents market include Abbott Vascular, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Biosensors International, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cook Medical, C. R. Bard, Cordis Corporation, Medtronic, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Taewoong Medical and Terumo Corporation. Cook Medical has established a strong presence despite a small product line, while Taewoong Medical has a more extensive product portfolio. Boston Scientific is also the leading company due to an extensive product line and presence in all the segments. Its presence in the enteral stents market is further strengthened by the acquisition of EndoChoice a former smaller player in this market.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

