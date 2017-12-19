The global market for dried processed food is expected to witness substantial growth in the coming years thanks to the growing popularity and longer shelf life of the products. In addition, the changing lifestyle of the consumers and shifting food preferences are some of the primary aspects expected to boost the demand for dried processed food significantly. These trends are likely to continue in the next few years, ensuring substantial growth of the market.

The global dried processed food market has been categorized on the basis of product type and geography. The key types of dried processed food market are dried pasta, instant noodles, dessert mixes, plain noodles, dried ready meals, rice, dehydrated soup, and instant soup. Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Rest of the World are the key geographical segments in the dried processed food market.

The research report on the global dried processed food market offers a comprehensive overview, presenting insights into the latest trends in the market. The current performance and historical information of the overall market have also been presented in the study to provide a clear understanding of the market. The prominent growth drivers, opportunities, limitations, and future growth prospects of the market have also been studied in the research report.

Overview of the Global Dried Processed Food Market

The changing lifestyle of consumers has influenced their eating habits to a high level. The hectic lifestyle of consumers and the rising number of working women are the key factors boosting the demand for easy-to-cook, low-cost, and longer-shelf-life products. Dried processed foods can contain several nutritional properties and a unique flavor, which allows them to be a primary diet in diverse regions across the globe.

Furthermore, the introduction of gluten-free dried processed foods and innovative flavors is expected to augment the growth of the market in the coming years. The growing awareness among consumers regarding the benefits of gluten-free food products is pushing the key players to enhancing their product portfolio and establish their presence in the global market.

Among the key product segments, the dried pasta and instant noodles segments are projected to witness robust growth in the near future. The rising popularity, convenience in cooking, and longer shelf life are the key factors estimated to fuel the growth of these segments in the next few years. Moreover, the wide range of products and flavors available in the dried processed food market, along with constant innovation is augmenting the growth of these segments.

Companies Mentioned in the Research Report

The global dried processed food market is fragmented in nature and is projected to witness strong competition in the next few years. The key players in the market are focusing on expanding their product portfolio and brand value in order to gain a competitive edge in the global market. The leading players in the global dried processed food market include Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Nutrition/ Staples, Jm Smucker Co., House Foods Corp., General Mills Inc., Qp Corp., Nissin Food Holdings Co. Ltd., and Hagoromo Foods Corp.

