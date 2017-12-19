Information technology needs are changing day to day. With growing advancements there are several new opportunities gaining attention. One such advancement is “DevOps.” The term DevOps originates from development and operations, both combined to create the concept DevOps. The software development process includes aspects such as collaboration, automation, communication, measurement, and integration of information technology professionals and software developers. DevOps is a combination of various practices with the help of different technological tools and technologies. The emergence of DevOps has evolved from the concepts of “agile operations” and “agile system administration.”

Increased usage and rapid adoption of technologically enabled devices such as smartphones, laptops, and tablets favor use of applications. One of the major primary driver of the DevOps certification service market is growing demand for application development. There is an urge to learn newer concepts due to the need to cope with concepts such as internet of things (IoT). The growth of the DevOps certification service market is driven by several other reasons. Increased adoption of cloud services is elevating the demand for DevOps certification service. The focus of organizations from traditional data centers to cloud based data centers is raising the demand for new age qualifications. This factor is stressing on DevOps certification.

With additional expertise in technology, DevOps provides individuals with numerous opportunities in information technology. Such aspects are favoring the DevOps certification service market growth. A number of institutes are stepping into the new age certification services space. The need to leverage an organization’s software production is crucial. Agile management is one the methods of certification provided by companies that favor interactive methods of building and designing engineering concepts. This certification focuses on providing highly interactive and flexible management techniques. Increased need for IT security management has grown in recent years and has given an incentive to the DevOps certification service market. Standardization processes in an organization are nothing but aspects of quality management. DevOps certification focuses on the concepts of total quality management activities.

DevOps certification favors high quality production, thus becoming one of the primary drivers of the DevOps certification service market. Organizations and businesses are becoming highly competitive and are focusing on building robust automation. Many organizations are seeking to develop courses of DevOps certification in advanced learnings such as augmented reality and virtual reality among others.

The DevOps certification services market is still in its pre introductory stage. Not many organizations or institutes are providing this service. Thus this market is expected to grow in the near future.

The DevOps certification service market may have different segments based on course type and service type. Agile management, project management, business management, quality management, information technology, IT security, big data and Hadoop, finance, risk management and others are some of the major courses covered under DevOps certification service.

