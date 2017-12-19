The global dermatology devices market is expected to grow at a significant pace in the coming years. The key motivating factor, which is leading to a growth of the market is the growing prevalence of skin problems such as scars and acne. Some of the other factors driving the global dermatology devices market are high demand for at-home devices, growing number of obese people, and significant increase in the non-invasive liposuction procedures.

Dermatology devices comprise RF devices, lasers, microdermabrasion devices, and other related accessories. These devices are installed at dermatology clinics and hospitals to assist physicians in the treatment of skin diseases and also help with the diagnosis of skin cancer. The report gives a brief overview on the industry and focuses on key drivers and restraints impacting the growth of the dermatology devices market. It segments the market on the basis of geography, product, end user, and application.

Global Dermatology Devices Market: Trends and Opportunities ; The global dermatology devices market is anticipated to experience a significant growth in the coming years due to the growing aesthetic awareness and consciousness about appearance. The demand for non-invasive cosmetic correction procedures is also increasing and this will also fuel the growth of the dermatology devices market. The growing healthcare expenditure, rising disposable income, and growing geriatric population are collectively boosting the demand for dermatology devices. On the other hand, the high cost of dermatological treatments is expected to restrain patients from getting a procedure. In addition to this, there are various side effects of dermatological treatments and this is posing a grave challenge for players in the market.

On the basis of product, the market is segmented into lasers, electrosurgical equipment, liposuction devices, cryotherapy devices, microdermabrasion, LED light therapy devices, lasers. The laser segment is further sub-segmented into fractional, infrared, diode, alexandrite laser, potassium titanyl, Nd:YAG, phosphate (KTP), and pulsed. The LED light therapy devices segment is expected to lead in the market in the coming years. On the basis of application, the dermatology devices market is segmented into vascular lesions, psoriasis, hair removal, acne removal wrinkle removal, tattoo removal, skin resurfacing, skin rejuvenation, and scar removal. Of these, the vascular lesions segment not only led in the past but is expected to continue to do so even in the coming years. On the basis of end user, the global dermatology devices market is segmented into hospitals, private clinics, and specialty dermatology clinics.

Global Dermatology Devices Market: Region-wise Outlook ; The global dermatology devices market is segmented on the basis of geography into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and the Rest of the World. The dermatology devices market is expected to lead in North America owing to a high number of skin disorders, skin cancer among people. The increasing preference for cosmetic surgeries will also help the dermatology devices market to grow in North America.

Key Players Mentioned in the Report ; Some of the vendors operating in the global dermatology devices market are Agilent Technologies Inc., Amd Global Telemedicine Inc., Ambicare Health Ltd., Applisonix Ltd., Biolitec Ag, Cynosure Inc., Bruker Corp., Ellipse A/S, Genesis Biosystems, Ge Healthcare, Lucid Inc., Nikon Corp., Michelson Diagnostics Ltd., Olympus Corp., Palomar Medical Technologies Inc., Toshiba Medical Systems, Syneron Medical Ltd., and Alma Lasers Ltd.

