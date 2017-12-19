Market Highlights

Data fabric is a distributed data management platform that automatically brings together different data sets, both historical and real time, and processes them in an efficient way. Data fabric is an aggregation of multiple big data components, which deliver a comprehensive view of customer and business data across an organization. The data fabric virtually connects not only the back-end relational data stores that feed systems within an enterprise but also the distributed, high-performance, in-memory data caches that are embedded within systems such as web services.

A major advantage of an enterprise data-fabric approach to data integration over approaches based on enterprise application integration is the potential to create a data fabric on top of existing applications without changing application logic.

The factors that are driving the market for global data fabric market are growth in the processing and commutation techniques, growing internet technology, upswing in cloud based organizations and increase in virtualization of network infrastructure.

Major Key Players

Some of the key players in the market are SAP SE (Germany), Informatica (U.S.), Splunk Inc. (U.S.), Denodo (U.S.), Syncsort Inc. (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Global DS (U.S.), Teradata Corporation (U.S.), and K2 View (U.S.).

Segmentation

The global Data Fabric Market is segmented based on type, application, services, vertical, and region. On basis of type, the segment is further classified into disk-based and in-memory. The application segment is further classified into business process management, customer experience management, GRC (Governance, risk management, and compliance) management, fraud detection, and security management. The services segment is further classified into managed and professional services. The vertical segment is further classified into healthcare, BFSI, automotive, retail and e-commerce, media and entertainment, and energy and utilities, others.

Key Findings

In the area of healthcare, data fabric management is being widely adopted. Netapp an American multinational storage and data management company developed an application for healthcare sector. The data fabric enabled by Netapp allows healthcare organizations to adhere to internal data security policies, maintain compliance with HIPAA and HITECH requirements and promote greater innovation and IT responsiveness. It helps healthcare organizations to integrate on-premises enterprise class data management and control with flexibility, speed and economies of public cloud. Advances in technology and cloud computing provide key capabilities to help the healthcare industry redesign storage systems to keep pace with tremendous data growth in clinical data.

Intended Audience