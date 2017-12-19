PackingSupply.in an e-commerce packaging portal specializing in custom printed courier bags, envelopes and screen printed poly mailers now launches Personalised Wedding Bags. These bags are designed to fulfill the ever increasing demand of wedding favour bags, wedding welcome bags and gift bags.

“The idea was to add a personalised touch to gifts and favours exchanged during weddings by the families. A regular plastic bag is used for months in a household. These stylish and customised bags will obviously circulate for a little more than that and thus make your event a memory that will stay in people’s minds for months to come even if your gifts don’t. Just like our screen printed range, we want these personalised wedding bags to make lasting impressions on your guests,” says Semil Shah Digital Marketing Manager, PackingSupply.in.

A choice of four unique designs have been offered with options to print the bride and groom name, wedding date or a personalised message. Customers can also send in their designs or logos which can be printed in 7 different colours on high quality lustrous carry bags with loops. For the convenience of customers and for keeping up with frequent requests, the minimum order quantity is reduced to as low as 100 bags. Explore more at https://www.packingsupply.in/wedding-bags/MTMw/p/

Weddings are an event closest to your heart. Make that one day event a forever memory with these exclusive wedding favour bags for guests. In addition, you can also get bags screen printed for events, exhibitions and trade shows.